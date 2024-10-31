REVIEW: I loved and hated David Kushner’s ‘Dichotomy Tour’ at the same time

If you aren’t familiar with the name David Kushner, you may be more familiar with his viral song “Daylight,” which currently has more than 1.2 billion streams on Spotify and 2.1 million posts on TikTok.

With this song being my first and only impression of Kushner, I was a bit nervous to attend the concert. While his vocals are impressive, his cursive singing style has never been my personal favorite.

Nevertheless, I came into his “Dichotomy Tour” with an open mind.