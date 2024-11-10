BPS discusses MCAS elimination, approves three grants

The Boston Public School Committee discussed the impact of the passage of the Question 2 ballot initiative and approved three grants during its Wednesday meeting.

Question 2 allows Massachusetts schools to form their own graduation requirements in lieu of the standardized tests administered through the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System.

Given the amendment was passed the day before the meeting, the implications of the new law are not yet clear.

“We’re reviewing the impact of the vote,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said. “We expect more information about how districts should adjust to this change going forward and will keep the committee and the public up to date as information and guidance becomes available.”

Skipper stressed all BPS high schools are aligned with the MassCore system, which consists of course requirements rather than tests.

The system includes four years of English language arts and math and three years of social studies and science, according to Ted Lombardi, secondary superintendent for college, career and life readiness at BPS. There is variation in world language requirements, though it generally consists of a two-year requirement. Elective offerings also vary across schools.

The BPS committee also unanimously approved three grants totaling $1.96 million.

The first is a targeted assistance grant of $800,000 focused on transformation schools, which are schools designated as underperforming. The grant will impact approximately 18,000 students and 2,000 staff, funding stipends to improve “teacher leadership, professional learning as well as curriculum implementation,” Skipper said.

The second grant addresses food insecurity, allocating around $410,000 to serve 54,000 students for the 2025 school year. It will ensure the BPS Food and Nutrition Services department reaches all students and buildings, even if they do not have kitchen facilities.

The third grant is a continuation grant allocating $750,000 toward early college support programs for about 500 students in the 2025 school year.

“[This grant is] seeking to continue and really help our high school students and school leaders reimagine the high school experience,” Skipper said. “This is a key component for our secondary schools.”

The BPS committee will meet next on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.