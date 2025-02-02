Ask Abby (Or Analise): Networking your way into someone’s heart

Dear Abby: Is it possible to find love on LinkedIn?

Is it possible to breathe air into your lungs? Of course, there is a chance to find love anywhere you go — even if it doesn’t seem obvious.

Everyone flocks to what’s predictable: the dating apps. Tinder, Hinge, Bumble…give it a rest! The reason you’re not finding any good contenders on these platforms is because the best ones are hiding in plain sight.

Dating apps aren’t the only tool people use to find their person — others turn to social media. Whether it’s a slide into the Instagram DMs, a random add on Snapchat or a TikTok comment — people have their ways of getting what they want.

Still, these platforms are oversaturated and aren’t as personalized as I would like them to be. Have your friends ever asked to see a picture of your crush, and all you could show was an Instagram picture of him fishing from 2017? Right…

Also, remember that social media is the hub where people go to show off their relationship — so you might just find yourself back at square one if you’re looking for someone to pursue.

No one thinks of turning to LinkedIn, and I can’t really blame them — it’s academic-facing, and has always come across as being “strictly business.” Yet, the more I toiled with the idea of LinkedIn being a one-stop shop for all things romance, I couldn’t help but wonder: could this be the revolutionary answer to modern dating troubles?

The power of professionalism

Okay, we’ve genuinely seen it all on the dating apps — the bathroom mirror selfies, awkward candid shots and those photos where someone’s face is obscured by a fish. There’s no shame in that game, but these images aren’t exactly the best representations of who we are.

However, with a LinkedIn headshot we get to see people at their most professional — which is perhaps their best. They’re in a well-lit room, dressed nicely and come across as being someone who knows exactly what they want.

It’s a picture you would be proud to show to your mom. Not to mention, there’s something quite eye-catching about a blazer and a tie.

You already know their shared interests

No need for that awkward small talk, free trial thing we all go through — LinkedIn profiles will tell you from the jump what your prospective mate is interested in and any accolades they’ve collected.

I hate to be the one to say it, but there’s truly no bigger turn-on than work ethic. Stop asking, “What’s your favorite color?” and instead cut to, “How many times did you make the Dean’s list?”

And you’ll at least know you’re getting with someone who has a bit of ambition and passion for networking — that can be rare to come by these days. If they’re not committed to their school or job, will they really be committed to you?

The matchmaking algorithm

LinkedIn’s algorithm is unique because it specializes your feed based on other relevant connections you have. So yes, you and your Tinder date might be compatible because you both like dogs, but let’s dig a little deeper, shall we?

Their shared experiences, interest in other industries and the clubs they post on LinkedIn might be an even better indicator of how compatible you two would be.

But Abby, how do I shoot my shot?

Okay, if I’ve convinced you this far, stay with me, because I’m going to lay out the best way to shoot your shot on LinkedIn — because there is quite arrange of options.

Endorsement

Forget the fancy flowers and good morning texts — there is nothing quite like being endorsed by someone on LinkedIn. It’s practically a digital love letter.

By endorsing your skills, someone is telling you that they see your skills and think you’re very talented. This act of admiration could basically be someone’s way of asking you out, just so you know.

2. Direct messages

Do not slide in with the “wyd,” “hey how are you?” or “I think you’re really pretty” — save that for Instagram.

Just keep it light, clever and professional. Slide in asking about their hobbies or a club they’re a part of. Ask a question that requires a very specific answer so they’ll know you’re not some automated bot, but rather someone who is genuinely curious about them.

Once you establish a common ground, you can ask if they want to chat and meet for coffee — thus getting the ball rolling.

But remember not to sound too desperate —this is a professional app, after all! Don’t send a million follow-up messages, and keep things low-pressure.

3. Get mutuals

I’m not saying you should stalk their LinkedIn, but it can’t hurt to look at who their connections are and befriend a few of them. This might make that special someone more likely to accept your request. Having a shared network may also increase your chances of landing on their feed.

4. Add some charm to that profile

Your bio shouldn’t be written by ChatGPT— even if you’re not looking for love. Your profile is the perfect place to add some flair and show them what your personality is really like.

It’s one thing to make the connection — it’s another to keep them locked in.

At the end of the day, you’re not necessarily asking your LinkedIn connection on a date, but a chance to continue the conversation in real life based on similar interests you both have.

My point

Ultimately, flirting is just another form of networking that we seem to count out of the conversation, but it’s through LinkedIn that we can really bring it back to life.

Let LinkedIn be the strainer that most dating apps lack — easily filter through all the people who don’t share the same ambitions, goals and hobbies as you without having to go on an awkward first date.

You never know — your next connection might not just be someone who gets your resume but also gets you.