Things to do this week in Boston: Feb. 3 – Feb. 9

The Men’s Beanpot Semifinals at TD Garden

Monday Feb. 3, 5 p.m.; TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston

Cheer on Boston University men’s hockey as they face off against Harvard at this year’s Beanpot Semifinals. The game will be hosted at TD Garden where doors will open at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $97 and increase based on seating.

Advance Screening of “Armand” at the Coolidge Corner Theatre

Tuesday Feb. 4, 7 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline

Attend an advance screening of “Armand” at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. The screening will run for approximately two hours and afterwards feature a Q&A session with the writer-director of the film, Halfman Ullmann Tøndel. Tickets are $14 for attendees with student identification.

Volunteer Community Craft Night at the Mudflat Pottery School

Wednesday Feb. 5, 6-8 p.m.; Mudflat Pottery School, 81 Broadway, Somerville

Head over to the Mudflat Pottery School where the Somerville Arts Council is hosting a themed arts and crafts night. Volunteers of the event will create Valentine’s Day cards to be distributed at the Visiting Nurses Association. Craft supplies and refreshments will be distributed at the event. Admission is free with RSVP.

Live DJ at Time Out Market

Saturday Feb. 8, 7-10 p.m.; Time Out Market, 401 Park Dr., Boston

This winter season, Time Out Market is hosting live DJ performances in the main dining hall every Friday. The market offers an array of food, drink and dessert options ranging from $10-20 per plate. Entry to the venue is free.

Special Year of the Snake menu at Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

Available until Feb. 16, 270 Third St., Cambridge

Ring in the new year at Sumiao Hunan Kitchen by enjoying their limited-time-only Year of the Snake menu. Featured dishes include: the Nian Gao Steak Tips, Festival Flying Dish, Stir-Fried Lucky Tang Yuan and more. Dish prices vary.