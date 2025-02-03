Trump blames DEI for plane crashes, Boston residents react

President Donald Trump’s response to a recent plane crash near Washington, D.C. is sparking mixed reactions from Bostonians.

An American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing all 67 aboard both aircrafts, Jan. 29.

The following day, Trump blamed Diversity and Equity Inclusion hiring practices at the Federal Aviation Administration for the tragedy at a press conference.

“The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website,” Trump said during the news conference.

Grace Price, a Boston University junior and vice president of BU College Republicans, said Trump’s response was not surprising.

“I get the argument he was trying to make, but it was an incredibly tone-deaf time and place to be making them,” Price said.

“[He] tried to make something that was a national tragedy about his own agenda,” Price continued. “I think that makes him look silly, and I think it makes the Republican Party look silly.”

Mika Yao, a BU senior, said Trump’s response was “very negative” and “not beneficial to the situation in any capacity.”

“He was directing the topic of conversation elsewhere, where he feels more politically-opinionated,” Yao said. “Families are grieving, but he’s redirecting the conversation.”

Originally from Canada, Yao said the reaction to the crash in the U.S. felt different from what she experienced after a plane crashed near her home in Canada.

“The response from the government and the community was not to focus on who the pilot was,” Yao said. “Seeing this happen in America, it just feels unreal to me.”

Arjun Vishwanath, an assistant professor of political science at BU, said Trump’s comments regarding DEI played a role in his legislative agenda.

“By bringing [DEI hiring practices] to the forefront of political discourse, Trump is setting the agenda to make these considerations be a central part of political contestation,” Vishwanath said. “Republicans might end up becoming more on board with this type of anti-DEI platform.”

However, Vishwanath said there are also legitimate problems with the FAA, such as “being overstaffed.”

Philip Wohltorf, a sophomore in BU College Republicans, said remitting the FAA’s hiring practices is a valid concern, although Trump discussed it in an untimely way.

“I don’t agree with President Trump talking about this so early on,” said Wohltorf. “But, I don’t think the FAA, for example, should focus on DEI.”

Samantha Genzer contributed to the reporting of this article.