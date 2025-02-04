A few months ago, I was in an Uber headed to a professional fraternity’s formal. I was invited by my friend to be her guest, and I jumped at the opportunity to go. I didn’t know if or when I’d ever get the chance to go to a formal, so I knew that this was one of my only chances. I threw on a sparkly dress and a pair of my mom’s high heels, and I set off into the night with my friends.

On our way to the formal, my other friend told me that her dad had made a couple hundred bucks betting $5 on their local professional football team.

I was shocked.

I was taken aback that this team had gotten that far, and secondly, that he had made that much money. She remarked that “little bets” could get a person pretty far.

However, I’m not an Italian dude in a grey suit and a fedora with a cigar and a coveted set of dice.

I’m not much of a gambler.

I’ve been very good about knowing what I like and doing just that. I know my coffee order and where to get it, I know that I like to get French tips and I know exactly what activities I like to do.

Some say consistency is key, and with my record, I agree. I have always been interested in writing and reading, so it’s no surprise that I’m now an English major. I love singing, so now I sing any chance I can. I enjoy an iced vanilla latte with oat milk, so that’s all I get at the coffee shop — maybe I’ll add a buttered bagel if I’m feeling especially rambunctious.

I certainly do not step out of my comfort zone at all, really.

I am scared to lose my five bucks, dignity and sense of self in a bet. I worry that if I step out of my comfort zone, I won’t like it much at all — or maybe something will go freakishly wrong.

For example, one time I made the mistake of ordering SunButter on my bagel instead of butter. I said to myself, you know what? Let’s just enjoy this.

I did not enjoy it.

I didn’t like the taste, the texture or the duration it took me to eat the bagel as a result of the texture — an overall negative experience.

These negative experiences really stick with you. Why would I ever try anything new when the things I know are so good? My dad always tells me to step out of my comfort zone — Sophia, you do so much theater, or Sophia, try this and try that.

It’s hard for Sophia to try all of these different things when there are consequences associated with trying them.

Consequence, as a word, has negative connotations, but it just means any result of an action. I have to remember that there have been instances where my little bets have actually gotten me very big rewards.

In high school, I tried an art history class. From this small risk, I fell in love with the world of visual art. When I first got to BU, I hung out with my roommate’s friends, and met one of my best friends from doing so.

There are many instances where these little bets have brought me a lot of joy, and I think I just have to hold onto that a bit more.

I also think that the losses have taught me some important lessons, too. For example, never get SunButter. Also, don’t pick up that spam call because it might be a scam that the FTC later writes about.

I could have missed out on big lessons and big wins because I decided not to take a risk.

Maybe that’s the riskiest thing of all.

Because who knows — my $5 could turn into $500, $1000 or a billion dollars. Probably not a billion, but still — little bets can go a long way.

I’m not going to turn around and start skydiving. But, maybe tomorrow I’ll reach out to a friend crush, try a new study spot or just do something entirely new.

It might not be a cash prize, but whatever the result is — I’m ready for it.