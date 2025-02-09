A beginner’s guide to Phoebe Bridgers | Liv Listens

Recently, I had a friend tell me she was interested in listening to Phoebe Bridgers. If you haven’t been living under a rock, chances are that you’ve at least heard of her before. However, if you’ve never gotten around to listening, that’s okay, because I’m here to help.

Phoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists. I’ve been lucky enough to see her many times in concert, and I’m anxiously waiting for her to release new music.

She has a ton of music to her name — all of which is amazing — but can also be a little intimidating.

For anyone who doesn’t know where to start, here are some of my “must-listen” recommendations from Phoebe Bridgers’ discography — starting with her albums.

“Stranger In The Alps”

“Stranger In The Alps” is Bridgers’ debut album, and I love every single song on it. I’ve chosen a few that I think demonstrate Bridgers’ versatility.

If I had to select a favorite Phoebe Bridgers song, it would be “Georgia.”

In a 2017 interview with “Consequence,” Bridgers said she wrote “Georgia” about a high school relationship where she constantly felt self-conscious and always needed validation from the person she was dating.

In “Georgia,” Bridgers does an amazing job of encompassing these insecure feelings about a relationship, and it showcases some of her best vocals.

There’s a steady build-up throughout the song that peaks in the last chorus. First, Bridgers sings with minimal instrumental behind her voice, “And if I breathe you, will it kill me? / Will you have me or watch me fall?”

Then, the music swells as Bridgers finally asks, “If I fix you, will you hate me?” This release of tension creates the feeling that she’d resisted expressing these fears throughout the song but couldn’t hold back any longer.

If you’ve ever felt like you’re being clingy or needy for asking your partner for reassurance, this is a great song to listen to remind yourself that you aren’t alone.

If you like sad songs, “Funeral” is the first one I’d recommend. In this song, Bridgers works through grief and fear after finding out someone she knew died very young.

I often return to the lyrics, “Wishin’ I was someone else, feelin’ sorry for myself / When I remembered someone’s kid is dead,” when I want to put things into perspective.

When Bridgers writes, she holds nothing back — charging her music with authenticity. When I listen to her songs, I feel like I’m reading her journal.

“Killer” is an excellent example of this.

In the second verse of “Killer,” she sings, “But when I’m sick and tired / And when my mind is barely there / When a machine keeps me alive / And I’m losin’ all my hair / I hope you kiss my rotten head / And pull the plug / Know that I’ve burned every playlist / And I’ve given all my love,” which is some of my favorite of her songwriting.

“Punisher”

In Bridgers’ second album, “Punisher,” she explores existentialism.

In “Chinese Satellite,” Bridgers specifically battles with her faith. She sings about not believing in religion or superstition, but wishing she could.

I love the lyrics, “But you know I’d stand on the corner / Embarrassed with a picket sign / If it meant I would see you when I die.” Once again, the lyrics are so honest. I listen to this song whenever I question my place in the world.

In “Moon Song,” Bridgers sings about a toxic relationship where she would do anything for her partner, to the point of self-destruction. She sings, “And if I could give you the moon / I would give you the moon.”

The imagery in this song is remarkable. In the last chorus she sings, “You’re holding me like water in your hands.”I would say that this is one of Bridgers’ most powerful lines.

Lastly, I can’t talk about “Punisher” without including “I Know The End” because it encapsulates the entire feeling of the album into one incredible song. If any song will get you into Phoebe Bridgers, or at least garner respect for her as a musician, it’s this one.

Beyond the albums

Besides Phoebe Bridgers’ solo career, she is also a member of multiple other groups.

Better Oblivion Community Center is one the bands that she’s in, and it features her and Conor Oberst on vocals. While they’ve released one self-titled album, I’d recommend starting with the song, “Dylan Thomas.”

She’s also made music with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus as part of their band, boygenius. I’d recommend listening to the group chronologically — starting with its first EP, “boygenius.”

“Salt in the Wound” and “Bite the Hand” are my favorites, but “Not Strong Enough” off of their more recent album, “the record,” definitely won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Rock Song for a reason.

I also love one of Bridgers’ most recent solo singles, “Sidelines,” and I find myself turning to her cover of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow” when it gets cold out.

I hope these recommendations have served as a helpful guide to all things Phoebe Bridgers. I’ll be back with more music next week, but until then, don’t forget — I’m always here to listen.