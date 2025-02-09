Things to do this week in Boston: Feb. 10-16

Greenway Valentine’s Pop Up Market

Tuesday, Feb. 11 to Friday, Feb. 14; Dewey Square, Atlantic Ave., Boston

This Valentine’s Pop Up market will feature local artisans, offering gifts for loved ones inside heated retail units. Featured vendors include Crème De Liqueur, Petsi Pies, Birdie & Claire, Elizabeth Lee, Lucciano’s Bakeshop, MAKOmacarons and More Than Words. Its hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free; prices of items vary.

Berklee in the Round

Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., recurring every first Tuesday.; Red Room at Cafe 939, 939 Boylston St., Boston

Berklee in the Round features up to five Berklee songwriters taking turns performing their original songs. Hosted on the first Tuesday of each month, the event draws inspiration from the renowned in-the-round performances at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

Clueless Screening

Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 7.-9 p.m.; Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 338 Newbury St., Boston

Trident Booksellers and Café celebrates the long Valentine’s Day weekend with a free screening of Clueless. Attendees can purchase food and drinks at the bookstore cafe, while watching the movie for free. An RSVP is encouraged, but not required.

Book Club Café at Honan-Allston Public Library

Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; 300 North Harvard St., Allston

Boston Public Library is hosting a book club where attendees can explore new books. Whether you’re stuck in a reading rut, searching for something new or looking to find fellow book lovers, this club offers a space to share recommendations and discuss books. Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and munchkins will be provided at this free event.

Valentine’s Adult Night at Lego Discovery Center Boston

Friday, Feb. 14 from 7:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; LEGO Discovery Center, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville

Head to Somerville to experience a Valentine’s Day event built for friends and couples. Participate in themed challenges, picture opportunities and multiple chances to win LEGO prizes. Attendees must be 18 or older to enter. Tickets are $19.99.