Campus Crime Logs: Feb. 2-7

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7.

Intoxicated party at 277 Babcock St.

At 1:09 a.m. on Feb. 2, an intoxicated party was reported at Rich Hall.

Larceny under $1200 at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 2, theft was reported in a BU Fitness and Recreation Center locker room.

Narcotic investigation at 225 Bay State Road

At 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, there was a narcotic investigation at Fuller’s BU Pub.

Larceny under $1200 at 602 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 2:19 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 5, theft in an Alfred L. Morse Auditorium hallway was reported.

Harassment at 91 Bay State Road

Between 3:30 p.m. and 4:23 p.m. on Feb. 5, harassment was reported at Kilachand Hall.

Larceny under $1200 at 273 Babcock St.

Between 4 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 5, theft was reported at Claflin Hall.

Larceny at 665 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 1 a.m. and 2:04 a.m. on Feb. 6, theft from the Duan Family Center for Computing and Data Sciences was reported.

Larceny at 166 Bay State Road

Between 3:20 p.m. and 8:01 p.m. on Feb. 6, theft from an apartment was reported.

Trespass at 100 Bay State Road

Between 1:55 a.m. and 2:35 a.m. on Feb. 7, a trespassing report was made at the Marciano Commons dining hall.

Larceny at 725 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:58 p.m. on Feb. 7, a bike theft was reported.