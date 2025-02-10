Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar brought the bars, but was it a touchdown performance?

The Super Bowl is as much about the music as it is about the game. I may not know a thing about football, but I will always have an opinion on the halftime show.

This year’s matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans saw the Philadelphia Eagles take down the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, on Feb. 9.

While Chiefs fans were busy processing a scoreless first half, the rest of us were gearing up for the real spectacle— the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, headlined by Kendrick Lamar.

Fresh off five Grammy wins, Lamar returned to the Super Bowl stage for the second time. His first appearance was in 2022 as part of a hip-hop all-star lineup featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

This time, he was the main event, and expectations were high.

The show kicked off with a dramatic introduction featuring Samuel L. Jackson as American patriotic icon Uncle Sam. Lamar then made his entrance on top of an actual Buick GNX, a nod to his latest album.

The visuals were striking, with dancers dressed in blue, white and red emerging from the car on stage like they had just been summoned by the beat of the music. It was a bold opening, but something felt missing.

As exciting as the intro was, it lacked some of the over-the-top theatrics we’ve come to expect from a Super Bowl halftime show. Katy Perry once rode a giant, robotic tiger while singing “Eye of the Tiger,” but that’s a wild act to follow.

Lamar then launched into “Squabble Up,” performing on a staircase surrounded by dancers. The choreography was precise, and the visuals were clean — but the stage felt underutilized. There was room for more energy, more movement and more Super Bowl-level chaos.

Then, everything changed.

As soon as Lamar transitioned into “DNA.,” the dancers formed a massive, shifting American flag around him. The set transformed into an empty street as he performed “Euphoria,” “Man at the Garden” and “Peekaboo.”

The choreography became more dynamic, the staging felt more intentional, and suddenly, the show had the energy it had been missing.

Just as the momentum hit its peak, the crowd erupted in excitement as SZA emerged. The crowd roared as she joined Lamar for “Luther,” then flowed seamlessly into the anthem of the 2018 “Black Panther” movie, “All the Stars.”

SZA’s presence added an extra layer of magic with her flawless singing and exciting stage presence.

Lamar followed up with “Not Like Us,” and the performance officially turned into a full-blown party. The camera work became immersive, tracking Lamar’s movements in a way that made the entire stadium feel like it was moving with him.

Then, DJ Mustard joined in for “TV Off,” and the two performers looked like they were genuinely having the time of their lives.

And just when it seemed like the show couldn’t get any bigger, a fleet of drones appeared in the night sky, spelling out “GAME OVER.” like a bold, cinematic mic drop.

So, was it a great halftime show? Absolutely.

Was it an all-time great? Not quite.

The production was sleek, the performances were sharp and the creativity was undeniable. But when you stack it against Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and Shakira-level halftime shows, it lacked that extra layer of spectacle that makes a Super Bowl performance legendary.

Still, Lamar brought his signature storytelling, intricate visuals and undeniable talent to the biggest stage in the world, creating a show that was uniquely his.

As for next year’s halftime show? Who knows. Maybe Taylor Swift will finally take the stage — assuming she’s not too busy still helping Travis Kelce recover from this year’s Super Bowl loss.