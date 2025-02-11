Valentine’s Day: the holiday single people love to hate

Valentine’s Day is here again — the one day of the year that single people love to hate. Instagram stories showcasing people happily in love and going outside to streets lined with couples are not things that single people look forward to seeing on this fateful holiday.

Yet, after being single for the past two years, I’ve learned to appreciate this day. Learning to be alone isn’t easy, and it feels even harder during a holiday dedicated to love. But love isn’t only romantic — it deserves to be celebrated in all its forms.

In South America, “Valentine’s Day” is called “Dia del Amor y la Amistad,” which directly translates to “Day of Love and Friendship.” This simple addition shifts the holiday from a day focused solely on romance, to a celebration of all kinds of love, including the one we hold for our friends.

While couples exchange gifts and declarations, there’s no reason why single people cannot embrace the day as well. Most of us want someone to share life with — someone who loves and understands you. But until that person comes along, why not appreciate the friends who are always there — the ones who remind us that love isn’t just about romance?

The longer we spend longing for a relationship, the more we overlook the love that already surrounds us.

The time I’ve spent alone has made me deeply grateful for the amazing friends who fill my life with joy every day. They understand me, they love me and they share life with me. It may not be the same as a romantic relationship, but they make life feel just as complete and meaningful.

For the past couple of years, my friends and I have gotten together to celebrate “Galentine’s.” We open a bottle of wine, give little gifts and just spend time together, appreciating all of the good things we bring into each other’s lives.

It’s a reminder that love isn’t just about romance — it’s in the friendships that uplift us, the late-night heart-to-hearts and the people who show up for us, no matter what. Unconditional love doesn’t just come from your partner. It comes from the people who choose to love you and stay by your side no matter what.

My friends have stood by me in times when I couldn’t even stand by myself. They’ve lifted me up more times than I can count, patiently listening to my rants and rehashing the same topics on FaceTime for hours until I finally feel calm. They’ve celebrated my highs, sat with me through my lows and reminded me of my worth when I couldn’t see it myself.

Whether it’s distracting me with stories to make me laugh, showing up with my favorite food after a bad day or just being there — really being there — their love is constant. And that’s the kind of love worth celebrating.

Valentine’s Day is not just a day for couples. However, I know it can be easy to spiral into the never-ending question of “Why am I alone?” But, dwelling on that thought overshadows the love that already exists in our lives. Don’t let yourself wallow in the sadness of being alone because if you have good friends, you are never alone.

So this Valentine’s Day, celebrate all the love in your life. Get your friends together, plan a night in or out, exchange little gifts or just remind your friends how much they mean to you.



Love isn’t limited to romance — it’s in every connection that brings you joy.