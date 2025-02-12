Bostonians celebrate Valentine’s day in different ways

Chocolates, flowers, heart-shaped candy and plush teddy bears have flooded the shelves for the past few weeks as the clock ticks closer to Valentine’s Day.

A variety of events are happening in Boston for Valentine’s Day, from the Anti-Valentine’s Day Bash in Time Out Market to the Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip at Trident Booksellers.

Florists are seeing an increase in foot traffic with Valentine’s Day coming up. Talia Gandin, a florist at Fern Flowers on Massachusetts Ave., said roses, tulips and peonies are very popular this time of year.

Gandin said the shop sold “thousands and thousands” of flowers on past Valentine’s Days. This year, the store had to rent out one or two more additional spaces just to store flowers.

“We just get so many orders,” she said.

The Valentine’s Day season is one of Gandin’s favorite seasons to work during.

“It’s fun that I get to do [my job] on such a massive scale,” Ganden said. “We also get more unique flowers, an even wider variety this time … It’s fun to see the special flowers that we’ll get just for this season.”

Some Boston University students have big, romantic plans for Valentine’s Day with their partners. Others prefer to keep things more laid back.

Sam Vaughan, a graduate student at BU, said he and his long distance girlfriend are planning on facetiming on Friday, but will have a “kind of low-key” night. He said he plans to study for an exam as well.

“Usually [Valentine’s Day] means cheap chocolate,” said Vaughan. “It’s all on sale. It’s a day to remind myself to step back and kind of show more gratitude.”

Ariana Davila-Ortiz, a student in the College of Arts and Sciences, said she was going out for dinner with her girlfriend and then going to watch the new Captain America: Brave New World movie. She said the day doesn’t hold much significance to her.

“I know it’s a day of love, but I love my girlfriend everyday, so I don’t think one day should be the day about love,” said Davila-Ortiz.

Britney Kirwan, a graduate student at BU, said she plans on flying out that night to meet her long distance boyfriend for the weekend.

Kirwan said she shared a similar belief with Davila-Ortiz about the meaning of Valentine’s Day.

“I do feel like if you’re in a healthy relationship, then Valentine’s Day should probably be everyday,” said Kirwan.

Ara Mishi, a student studying Data Science, said she was taking this Valentine’s Day to go on a date with herself at the Boston Public Garden.

For each of these people, Valentine’s Day meant something different to them.

“Everyone is doing their own thing, which is nice,” Mishi said.