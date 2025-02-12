The hidden gems of New York Fashion Week | It’s All Been Done Before

I have returned from the starry lights of New York back to the fluorescent lights of BU classrooms.

If you missed my last column, I had the opportunity to go to New York Fashion Week with my friend, Becca. We flew down last Thursday and stayed through Saturday, giving me a nice break from the hustle and bustle of college life.

After an 8 a.m. flight from Boston to New York, we were absolutely exhausted — but so excited for our fashion week adventure to begin. We spent the morning at a small designer showcase at a bar in the Meatpacking District before heading uptown to a free gallery.

We wandered for a while, but quickly a problem presented itself — the cold. Frozen to the bone in our coats that did a lot more for our fashion than our warmth, we headed to the venue early.

Although we expected to be asked to wait until the showing our tickets were officially for, we were quickly ushered downstairs into the main hall. As soon as we entered the runway space, we were escorted to a third row seat.

As the lights came down, I was a bit shocked when a small boy in a red bomber jacket ran down the runway spitting rhymes into a microphone.

Three more teens flanked him as backup dancers, Although they were seriously talented, I do have to admit I was super confused as to where this Kidz Bop extravaganza came from.

As it turns out, the 6 p.m. showcase exclusively featured children’s and teen’s clothing designers.

Although I was a bit shocked, I wasn’t at all disappointed.

As someone who still checks out the kid’s section when I shop — it’s always a good discount — it felt appropriate that this was one of the shows I was getting to see.

Out of all of the designers in the show, there are two whose designs really stand out in my memory.

The first is Rhinestone Sugar Couture and her Wizard of Oz-inspired looks. Each model was styled after one of the characters in The Wizard of Oz, including the yellow brick road itself. The designs were innovative and fun, featuring many fun removable dress trains.

My other favorite out of the kids and teens designers was Agape Kidz Couture. These looks were chic, monochrome looks paired with sophisticated accessories like mesh face veils.

Not only were the pieces beautiful to look at, but they also seem to have drawn inspiration from the 1940s-50s — which made my vintage-loving heart soar. Plus, I really appreciated how the designer created pieces that were elegant but still felt totally age-appropriate for children and teenagers.

After that, it was time for the show our tickets were actually for — which turned out to be my favorite presentation of the whole weekend.

The show was titled “Made in India,” and it featured work from Indian and Indian-American designers. It was so cool to see how different designers brought in their culture to their pieces.

My favorite designer was Ravishing Couture’s Henna Aswani who presented a collection that left me stunned.

Aswani’s designs were my absolute favorite of the entire weekend. The entire collection was designed in glamorous shades of white and gold. While some pieces had a more Westernized silhouette, others were jaw-dropping sarees made with luxurious fabrics that sparkled like diamonds.

I was absolutely awed by the way Aswani reached across time and space with her designs, crafting a collection of looks that were utterly timeless and visually stunning.

One of the pieces — a white floral tunic-length bodice over a pearl-embellished skirt — reminded me of many of the pieces Margaret Qualley has worn as a Chanel ambassador.

A unique detail Aswani included in a number of the collection’s designs was a shoulder drape of rhinestones that cascaded over the model’s shoulder in a manner reminiscent of the drape of a saree.

Aswani wasn’t the only designer in the show who brought a sense of whimsy to the runway. Mumbai-based Bhavika Bokadia’s organic, structured pieces were enchanting.

The next day, we headed back to Sony Music Hall for the 3 p.m. show. This show’s theme was streetwear and I have to admit, my two-piece plaid Gunne Sax set did not match the vibe.

Although my outfit didn’t show it — nor do any of my outfits, actually — I have a deep appreciation for streetwear. Streetwear designers are always pushing the mold and playing with unique textures and prints.

The only thing that I didn’t love was the show’s heavy focus on menswear. To be honest, I find even the most innovative menswear entirely boring compared to even the simplest womenswear.

Still, it was an incredible presentation, complete with an amazing rap performance, as well.

Overall, New York Fashion Week was an incredible experience that I will truly never forget. I’d love to be able to go again and see even more designers. My goal for next year though— network my way to the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s exclusive runway shows.