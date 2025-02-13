A guide to romantic movies for every relationship status this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you might be scrambling to fill the night with plans, whether you’re in a picture-perfect relationship or not.

So, I’ve compiled a guide of movies you should watch depending on whatever situation you find yourself in this Valentine’s Day.

For those studying abroad: “Before Sunrise”

If you went abroad hoping you’d experience an unforgettable romance in the streets of Barcelona, Sydney or wherever you are, let “Before Sunrise” continue to fuel your dreams.

The movie spans just a single day when two strangers meet on a train in Europe — a local, and a traveler passing through. The two decide to spontaneously leave together and spend one night in Vienna before going their separate ways.

Throughout the night, the pair learn about one another’s background and their perspective of life and love.

The movie’s action is in the conversation, making it feel so realistic. Their conversations balance the shallowness of first getting to know someone, like asking about their hobbies, while intertwining their deeper perspectives like why they pursue love.

Though the conflict of the film is that time is running out, the characters still take their time simply talking to each other, and it never feels rushed.

When the movie concludes — no spoilers — you’ll be grateful there are two more movies to follow, so you know their story isn’t over.

Your ex did you dirty: “John Tucker Must Die”

No one likes a cheater. However, if you or someone you know has ever been done dirty, I don’t encourage you to do any bodily harm to an ex-partner. Instead, I suggest living vicariously through the girls in “John Tucker Must Die.”

The plot follows playboy John Tucker, who has been dating three girls at the same time. Finally realizing they’re all being played, the girls hatch a plan to bring John Tucker down once and for all.

For fans of high school romantic comedies like “Easy A” or “10 Things I Hate About You,” this movie has to be your next watch. It encapsulates that nostalgic 2000s feeling and includes some ridiculous plot points without losing your attention. Plus, it’s not just an anti-love movie — there’s still a sprinkle of romance if you still want to believe true love exists.

Galentine’s Go-To: “He’s Not That into You”

There’s never been a time when my friends and I were on the same page in relationships. Someone is always struggling to get over a guy while another is planning their wedding.

If your friend group can relate, I suggest the best Galentine’s Day movie: “He’s Not That Into You.” Similar to other romantic comedies like “Love Actually,” the movie follows multiple storylines.

The main focus is on Gigi, who is experiencing a rude awakening that the guy she’s been seeing isn’t into her. Her other friends, Beth and Janine, are dealing with their own issues with their respective partners.

While this isn’t the most artistic film and has some outdated takes, it’s still a fun watch, especially with those who make you feel the most love.

With your ride or die: “Bonnie And Clyde”

Would you do anything for your lover? If you’re hesitant about answering, “Bonnie and Clyde” is how you should conclude your romantic date night.

I’m just kidding..

But “Bonnie and Clyde” is great if you’re looking for something a little more unconventional this Valentine’s day.

Were they wanted criminals? Yes. But did they love each other unconditionally? Yes, even if their love language was, in fact, robbing banks.

So this Valentine’s Day, snuggle up with your for-lifer and watch Boston University alumni Faye Dunaway in this classic crime-romance.

Running the Anti-Valentine’s Day Marathon: “500 Days of Summer,” “In the Mood For Love” and “La La Land”

I haven’t forgotten about those who may be feeling bitter this love season. If you’re spending this day alone wanting to bask in your misery — no judgment — I’ve got the film lineup for the long night.

Starting off with a strong punch to the gut, “500 Days of Summer” is perfect for my situationship survivors. You’ll be left analyzing your past relationships to see if they did you dirty — or if you did them dirty. Be warned, this movie won’t provide you with any of that closure.

Next up, we’re amping up the loneliness level with this Hong Kong classic, “In the Mood for Love.” This movie will make you afraid of marriage while being simultaneously mesmerized by Wong Kar Wai’s iconic cinematic motifs.

If you still have tears left to spare, end the night with the infamous “La La Land.” It’s under the disguise of being a romantic comedy, but I warn you now that it’s not. If the Oscars judged on unsatisfying endings, this movie would’ve definitely won.

Feeling all the love: “Crazy, Stupid, Love”

Finally, if you want to embrace love this Valentine’s day, queue up “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

This movie also follows multiple plotlines that come together in a hilarious conclusion — a recently separated dad befriending a playboy and a young boy dealing with his feelings for his teenage babysitter, to name a few.

While every character is dealing with their own romantic problems, the touching part of the film is how the characters’ friends and families come in to support them.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t just have to be about romantic love. It can be about friendship, family and even yourself — which “Crazy, Stupid, Love” flawlessly shows.

I hope this list was able to give you some inspiration on what to watch this Valentine’s Day. I know not everyone is on the same page when it comes to love, but no matter how or what you’re celebrating, everyone deserves to end the night with a good movie.