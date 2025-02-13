Campus

Doctor’s Orders | Job Search

by Luc Ljoka

Dear Fishstick,

Do I have to come to therapy today? I have nothing new to report.

Moose

 

Dear Moose,

This is mandatory counseling, so you will have to come in. I’m sure you’ll have something to talk about.

See you soon,

Fishstick

Luc Ljoka | Graphic Artist
Luc Ljoka
