Songs to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day | Liv Listens

I’ve been a romantic for as long as I can remember. I’m a rom-com fiend, I love chocolate and I adore love songs. So it’s safe to say that I’m a big fan of Valentine’s Day.

I didn’t even get close to a relationship until after most of my friends, so I understand how it feels to be alone on Valentine’s Day and watch everyone around you celebrate love. I’ll be spending Valentine’s Day with my special someone this year, but over the past few years I’ve grown into believing that Valentine’s Day is for all kinds of love, not just romantic.

Valentine’s Day can be a fun holiday no matter your relationship status, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some great love songs? I’ve picked out a few for whatever relationship stage or Valentine’s Day mood you might be in because I believe there’s a perfect love song for everyone.

“Daylight” by Taylor Swift

In this song, Swift sings about how her past relationships left her scared to fall in love again until she finally found someone who restored her faith. She sings, “I once believed love would be (Burnin’ red) / But it’s golden.”

I’d recommend “Daylight” to anyone in love but also to those who might not have a Valentine this year. I’ve been in a few toxic friendships in the past, and I often used to listen to “Daylight” when I first started college because I finally met people who made me realize friendship can be easy.

Platonic love is just as beautiful and worthy of celebration as romantic love, so I’d recommend this song to anyone who wants to celebrate their friends this Valentine’s Day.

“Better Than I Know Myself” by Del Water Gap

Valentine’s Day is also a great opportunity to get excited about love’s what-ifs. In the pre-chorus of this song, Del Water Gap sings, “Scared to tell you that I don’t want you to leave / ‘Cause I know you could / Yeah, I know you could,” but then later sings, “Don’t you know me better than I know me? / Don’t you know me better than I know mysеlf?”

If you’re in a new relationship on Valentine’s Day, have a crush or even made a new friend, this is a song I’d recommend listening to. It encompasses all the nerves that come with diving into something new.

“Pretty Boy” by the Neighbourhood

This song has stood the test of time for me. I started listening to it in 2020 when the group released their album “Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones,” and I always find myself coming back to it.

This song is about knowing everything will be okay as long as you have that one special person with you. The chorus goes, “As long as I got you / I’m gonna be alright/ As long as I got you, yeah / I’m not afraid to die / I’m alright’,” which is a sweet testament to true love.

“Love You For A Long Time” by Maggie Rogers

“Love You For A Long Time” is such a sweet song.

Rogers’ lyricism is beautiful. I especially love the second chorus, where she sings, “And in the mornin’ when I’m waking up / I swear that you’re the first thing that I’m thinkin’ of / I feel it in my body / Know it in my mind, oh I / I’m gonna love you for a long time.”

I’d recommend this track to anyone who’s in a long-term relationship and still going strong. Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to reflect on all those little moments that brought you together.

“Flowers in Your Hair” by The Lumineers

This song is about growing into loving someone you’ve known for a long time. It is a great track for anyone who’s fallen in love with a best friend of theirs or thinks they might be developing feelings for someone they’ve known for a while.

“To Someone From A Warm Climate” by Hozier

The album this song is on, “Unreal Unearth,” is full of symbolism about life, death, agony and love. Some lyrics in this song are perfect for anyone who might be feeling cynical about the upcoming holiday because it can provide a more optimistic perspective.

Hozier sings, “I wish I could say the cold lake water of my heart / Christ, it’s boilin’ over,” which I interpret as love thawing a heart that’s been frozen for a while.

“And darlin’, all my dreamin’ is only put to shame” is also such a beautiful line. I fell in love when I least expected it, and that lyric reminds me of that feeling when I finally found everything I’d been wishing for.

Even if you aren’t in love this Valentine’s Day, I hope these songs help you get a little more excited about the holiday. I’ll be back with more music next week, but until then, don’t forget — I’m always here to listen.