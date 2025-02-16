BUGWU reaches settlements with BU, University sends notices

The Boston University Graduate Workers Union and BU reached settlement agreements Dec. 19 for two outstanding charges filed during the strike.

In Case One, the union alleges the University of “coercive statements,” such as threats and promises of benefits, and “coercive actions” like surveillance.

The union alleges the University of refusing to bargain, or bargaining in bad faith, in Case Two.

As part of the settlement, the University sent out notices approved by a regional director of the National Labor Relations Board outlining the terms of the agreement between BU and the union.

In a notice surrounding Case One, the statement says the University will not “remove union literature and signage in a discriminatory manner,” or interfere with their rights given by the National Labor Relations Act.

The notice also affirms the University will not question employees about the union, record union activities, monitor union activities, or threaten to call the police over union actions.

In a notice surrounding Case Two, the statement says BU will not fail or refuse to bargain “collectively and in good faith” with Service Employees International Union Local 509, the union representing the members of BUGWU. The University also cannot make changes in wages without a collective-bargaining agreement.

In cases of bargaining, the University has to provide information that is “relevant and necessary” to bargaining representatives. It will not refuse to bargain with BUGWU “over a reasonable accommodation for providing the information.”

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley confirmed the settlements.

“It’s standard practice that cases get resolved after the parties come to a contract agreement, so we’re pleased,” Riley said.