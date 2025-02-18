BU Students for Israel organizes display at Marsh Plaza to commemorate Oct. 7

Boston University Students for Israel organized a display at Marsh Plaza Tuesday to commemorate the 500-day anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023.

Guy Starr, co-president of BUSI, said on Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas invaded Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking 250 civilians hostage.

The display consisted of one chair to represent each hostage that has not yet returned home from Gaza, Starr said.

“It’s basically a remembrance and a display to emphasize the fact that people that were innocent, people that were taken from their homes, are still not home, and [to] kind of raise awareness for that and push for their release,” Starr said.

Starr said he believes the demonstration was successful. He said people came by to ask them questions, took pictures and stopped to look at the names on the chairs.

“Even if they’re just walking by and glancing, it raises the idea, ‘Oh, what is this? Maybe I should look it up, and see what’s going on,’” Starr said. “I think it’s had a good effect on our campus.”

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley declined to comment, deferring to the student group that organized the display.

Senior Adonis Cheng said he thinks this display attracted attention.

Cheng said he personally does not “stand with any side,” but he believes “too many people” are being killed.

“At least for me, this is a good way for me to remind me that there are still people getting killed or involved in war right now,” Cheng said.