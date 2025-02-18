Protestors demand end to ‘executive overreach,’ defend human rights

Gathered on the steps of the Massachusetts State House, hundreds of protesters gathered to oppose recent executive orders and policy changes by the Trump administration, condemning alleged government overreach, attacks on human rights and the erosion of democratic norms.

“The relentless attacks of the Trump administration in the short period since he took office are horrifying to me,” Deborah Stolbach, a social worker and BU alum who attended the protest, said. “It goes beyond politics. It goes beyond policies. I believe that Trump and his cronies are trying to dismantle the foundational institutions.”

Despite relentless winds, the demonstration lasted around two hours, where protesters of all ages used signs and chants to bring attention to a range of concerns, including the rollback of LGBTQ+ rights, dismantling of DEI programs, funding cuts, layoffs in federal offices and heavy influence from Elon Musk.

Cars driving by were consistently honking in support, garnering cheers from the crowd. But, the few times a Tesla, a company owned by Musk, drove by, protesters loudly booed the car until it was out of sight.

“We protest the Trump administration’s blatant abuses of executive power and call for him to abide by the Constitution, rescind Executive Orders, and honor human rights — or be removed from office,” the event’s description said.

Since the events in Washington can be “overwhelming,” Stolbach said she advises people to isolate topics of interest and learn as much as they can about it.

“I think we need to do everything within the law to oppose the executive orders and changes in policy and law,” Stolbach said. “We’re lucky to have representatives and senators from Massachusetts who are on the right side of these issues, but continuing to communicate with them and saying that we appreciate what they’re doing and hope that they continue to stand for what’s right.”

Josie, a high school senior who requested The Daily Free Press use only her first name, said she is afraid of the implications of recent policy changes, specifically those affecting transgender people and other LGBTQ+ rights

“We won’t stand for a hostile takeover of our government,” Josie said. “There’s too much hatred on both sides. So I hope that we can overcome those divides and realize that this government is not helping anybody no matter what side of the line you’re on.”

Balancing frustration with a sense of hope, Josie said she has mixed emotions about the current political climate.

“I’m angry, but I’m also excited and uplifted,” Josie said. “It’s really good to see that there are so many people out here that agree that this is not okay.”

Rodney Ward, a teacher from Somerville who attended the protest with his family said transgender rights are an important issue for him.

“I have a lot of students over the years who are trans and people who are close to me who are trans, and watching them deal with the incredible assault on trans rights has been really jarring,” he said

The event was a way for the community to come together during this difficult situation, Ward said.

“We’re dealing with despair and fear,” Ward said. “The best antidote to that is solidarity and standing together with other people.”

He encouraged people feeling overwhelmed by political challenges to engage with the issues that matter most to them.

“Don’t give in to despair,” Ward said. “Feel the feelings and then get organized.”

For some like Nellie Aikenhead, of Arlington, the protest was about showing those in power that public dissent is growing.

“My message is to show Trump and Elon Musk and everybody else that people care, because if we all stay home, they’re just gonna do whatever they want,” Aikenhead said.

Stolbach said she believes it is not about political beliefs, rather it is about upholding the constitution.

“Democrats are in the minority right now, but I think everybody — both Democrats and Republicans — who care about the Constitution need to speak up and push back,” Stolbach said. “It’s not about their political pillars, it’s about the future of this country.”