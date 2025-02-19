Boston City Council instates “good landlord” tax, discusses electric shuttles and Black History Month

The Boston City Council passed resolutions to instate a “good landlord” tax, support action towards a city-wide electric shuttle bus and implement an official resolution to make February Black History Month during its Wednesday meeting at City Hall Plaza.

Councillor Worrell spoke first on docket number 0270, which was designed to provide a meaningful incentive for landlords who keep rents affordable, rather than subsidize landlords who neglect their properties and engage in unfair rental practices.

“By offering abatements, we’re lightening the burden on those providing affordable housing and expanding housing options for families who need it,” Worrell said. “Similar programs in other cities have shown that when small property owners are supported, the availability of stable, affordable housing grows.”

Councillor Zapata cited the experience of a woman who is currently renting her home to a family at a below-market price, but is self-described as “cash-poor.”

“Does she raise rents and potentially displace this family whom she knows can’t afford an increase, or does she live on a tighter budget?” Zapata said.

The resolution passed with ten votes in the affirmative.

Councillor Fernandes Anderson proposed a resolution to support a study to evaluate the feasibility of establishing an electric shuttle bus program to connect business districts across Boston, in order to mitigate transportation issues and promote cross-market opportunities.

“It would allow folks from Beacon Hill in one day to go shop in Downtown, then go to Newton Square and then go to their homes and eat at night,” she said.

Fernandes Anderson said she hoped the program could reduce carbon emissions and traffic.

“We should mitigate the transportation issues that we have here in Boston,” said Ferenandes Anderson. “I think that this could alleviate it.”

Councilor Worrell, Councilor President Ruthzee Louijeune and Councilor Fernandes Anderson all spoke in support of recognizing black History Month in Boston.

“Boston has been the mecca for Black people, driving that arc of justice forward, shaping history, pushing boundaries and leading the way for change,” Councillor Worrell said.

Committee members recognized the names of influential black women and men in Boston, such as Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first black woman doctor in the US, Danielle Georges, Poet Laureate in the city from 2015-2019, and jazz musician Roy Haynes.

“We are in a time where people are using the word DEI to really express their anti-blackness and we have come a long way, and there’s still a long way to go,” Louijuene said. “I want to thank the Council for uplifting all of the pioneers on whose shoulders we stand.”

Councilor Fernandes Anderson also called for the tokenization of Black Americans to stop.

“City of Boston… please stop tokenizing African Americans as if they are supposed to be the spokesperson for everybody,” Fernandes Anderson said. “Please include [black] people in decision making and policies.”