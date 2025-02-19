Men’s lacrosse continues strong start as Rooney lands first hat trick

The Boston University men’s lacrosse team finds itself on a three-game winning streak after freshman midfielder Mike Rooney and junior attack Jimmy Kohr’s pair of hat tricks led the team to a narrow 8-7 victory over Brown University Tuesday.

“I really liked our resilience,” said head coach Ryan Polley. “It’s a Tuesday game, it’s a short turnaround. It was cold out, and credit to Brown for playing a really tough game [and] making it really hard to score.”

Kohr, who scored six goals and provided two assists in the win over Monmouth last week, found the back of the net first, giving the Terriers a 1-0 lead at 13:35 in the first period.

The Terriers fought to extend their lead, but Brown goalkeeper Connor Foley consistently denied them, recording five saves in the first seven minutes of play to keep the score close.

The Terriers were able to double their lead during their first man-up opportunity of the game when Rooney fired a shot from the side of the net 55 seconds before the first period expired.

As the next period opened, Rooney added another.

The Bears finally got on the board six minutes into the second when midfielder Ben Scandone slipped the ball between BU senior goalkeeper Will Barnes’ legs before adding another at the 2:59 mark.

The Bears would level the score early after halftime as Foley stunned with a goal beyond midfield, but BU would eventually add on five to their first-half score.

“Coming to the second half, we were just trying to be super decisive on our shot selection, and it turned out to be pretty well,” senior attack Jimmy O’Connell said.

Freshman attack Ben Morris reignited the scoring for the Terriers, regaining the lead after a nearly 20-minute scoring drought for BU.

Rooney then completed his first collegiate hat trick to extend BU’s lead to 5-3 just 38 seconds later.

The Terriers extended their lead to three when Kohr netted his second goal of the game with 20 minutes to play.

The Bears quickly responded as Marcus Wertheim scored 42 seconds into the final period.

Senior attack Zach Travaglini assisted O’Connell to reestablish the Terriers’ three-point lead, but not for long as Brown senior Aidan McLane scored twice in four minutes to make it a two-goal game.

Kohr added his third of the afternoon on another man-up chance for his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

After Brown attack Jeremy Hopsicker brought the Bears back within one with 25 seconds remaining, junior Luke Dellicicchi almost closed the gap, taking a shot in the final moments, but Barnes’ final save of the game kept the Terriers afloat and handed them their third win of 2025.

“[I] was proud of the way we played in that fourth quarter and got the stop that we needed to win the game,” Polley said.

The Terriers will conclude their three-game homestand on Saturday at noon when they take on the United States Air Force Academy, before starting conference play at Navy the following week.