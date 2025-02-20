College students ‘knit’ client partnerships through web design agency

Although Sam Bridgman and Erik Vandergrift met in elementary school, it was their passion for web design and development that united them to start a business together in college.

Last spring, the pair weaved their interest in design into their business, Knit Studios, that specializes in building custom websites. Knit aims to bridge “creativity and precision” with quality user experience, according to their website.

Vandergrift, a game and interactive media design student at Clark University, and Bridgman, a computer science student at Boston University, realized they could use their skills together to start a business.

Before starting Knit, the pair took on their first client, Aaron Wagenheim, a friend from high school with a growing media company, Nickel Up.

“We worked on [the website], we designed that, we developed it and we loved the process,” Bridgman said. “So we were like, ‘Hey, why don’t we make this a real thing?’”

One of the biggest challenges when starting a design agency is creating a client base, Bridgman said. Wagenheim provided them with multiple referrals and Knit Studios only grew from there.

Since then, Bridgman and Vandergrift have worked with over 15 companies and individuals to develop portfolios and websites for media companies and local businesses.

As freelancers, they said they never know when the next project will come along.

“It’s never going to be a steady flow,” Vandergrift said. “It’s definitely a little scary, but I think that’s the fun part of it.”

Even among the slew of work that comes with being regular college students, Bridgman and Vandergift said most clients respect that they are college students — even if it means a project takes longer to complete.

While many days consist of sitting at a desk for “eight hours,” Vandergrift and Bridgman are driven by their passion for design beyond the classroom.

Though Vandergrift was originally interested in majoring in computer science, he quickly realized programming was not for him. It was not until he took a game design class that he found his passion for graphics.

From there, he found himself searching outside the classroom to learn Adobe software and other tools to sharpen his animation and logo design skills.

“It’s been a huge passion of mine ever since,” Vandergrift said. “[I] learn more skills, hear from different types of influencers … and it really helps me become the designer I am today.”

Bridgman said he was always a tech-oriented kid, but he became interested in computer science through high school classes where he learned how to build websites.

“What attracted me to [CS] is the creativity that comes with it,” Bridgman said. “Building something from the ground up and having a functional product is always super rewarding and satisfying.”

Several months ago, Knit Studios met its second client, Alex Shterenberg, the founder of Sinna Studios, a digital media agency that empowers brands and expands social presence, according to its website. Shterenberg knew Wagenheim, so when he launched his agency, Wagenheim brought up Knit Studios.

“He mentioned to me that these guys were great,” Shterenberg said. “They learned more about my needs, my business and we got to work together.”

Knit Studios and Sinna Studios recently partnered to work with a local franchise business, Maha Juice Bar. Knit refined the juice bar’s website to ensure a “smoother user experience” and stronger brand.

For entrepreneurs like Bridgman, Vandergrift and Shterenberg, they said these types of partnerships are essential to attaining a high reputation.

“We do good work for one client, and it spreads [through] word of mouth like crazy, especially around a city like Boston,” Shterenberg said.

To Bridgman and Vandergrift, word of mouth is everything.

Clients are willing to look past the fact they are college students now they’ve built out their portfolio, Bridgman said.

“People love what we have,” he said.

Vandergrift said being in college has helped develop Knit’s brand and goals following their steady growth and success.

“You don’t have to know everything before starting a business,” Bridgman said. “You just have to start small … just focus on what you’re passionate about, and build your skills along the way.”