Last-second miss from Loyola Maryland gives men’s basketball 10th-straight home win

The Boston University men’s basketball team faced off against Loyola Maryland at Case Gym on Wednesday with hopes to redeem themselves after a tight 69-67 loss in their first matchup this season at the beginning of the month.

A missed three-pointer from the Greyhounds’ (10-15, 5-9 Patriot League) sophomore guard Jacob Theodosiou as time expired gave the Terriers (13-14, 7-7 PL) their tenth-consecutive home victory.

“The guys played their tails off,” head coach Joe Jones said. “We got contributions from a lot of different guys.”

Even with some early substitutions, BU managed to maintain an early lead with assistance from freshman forward Ben Defty, who is on the way to his second-highest points tally of the season.

By the midpoint of the first half, the Terriers found a lead of 21-14, but six missed shots allowed the Greyhounds to close the gap in a 12-2 run and take the lead with a score of 26-23.

The Terriers managed to regain a slim 34-31 lead by the end of the first half.

Despite the early second-half threat from Loyola, the Terriers stretched their lead to eight midway through the half.

However, a five-point run from Theodosiou got them right back in it.

With six minutes left, the Greyhounds were up 60-57 until a three pointer from Terrier graduate guard Miles Brewster tied the score.

In a game with 10 lead changes and 4 ties, the Terriers possessed a lead for a total of 29 minutes, including at the final buzzer — 68-66.

The nearly level final score was reflected in similar stats, with sophomore guard Jordan Steimke leading the Greyhounds with 19 points to Kyrone Alexander’s 20 for the Terriers, meanwhile both teams found 30 points in the paint.

This result puts the Terriers on a 10-game winning streak at home, their longest since 1996-97, with Alexander saying that “everybody has their routine” and he feels “invincible at home.”

The Terriers make the trip to American University on Saturday to continue their conference play, after which they will have just two games left to try to secure a better seed into the postseason.