StuGov reopens SJP referendum vote

Boston University Student Government announced Wednesday it is relaunching the Disclosure, Divestment and Reinvestment Referendum survey after the first vote’s results were nullified.

The new survey, which opened Wednesday night, will be administered by StuGov.

The referendum, proposed by BU Students for Justice in Palestine, was first administered by BU SJP after StuGov refused. When the results were nullified Feb. 10, StuGov cited “security and technological issues.”

However, StuGov posted a statement on Instagram Wednesday announcing StuGov’s Engagement department will manage a second referendum vote.

In the statement, StuGov President Akwasi Antwi called out the BU Executive Board Of the Advisory Committee for Socially Responsible Investing for “hastily” rejecting all divestment proposals “without student input.”

“We believe that this decision was taken with full knowledge of our planned referendum, attempting to make our mission obsolete,” Antwi said.

Voting will close Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

“Make your vote count,” Antwi said in the statement. “Your voices shape our future.”