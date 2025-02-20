Women’s basketball has dominant defensive performance against Loyola Maryland in much-needed win

The Boston University women’s basketball team ended a four-game losing streak with a win over Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore Wednesday night.

BU (9-16, 3-11 Patriot League) head coach Melissa Graves was proud of the team’s resilience, describing how pleased she was with the team’s effort off the ball as they held the Greyhounds (9-16, 3-11 PL) to just 38 points.

“I thought this was a defensive win,” said Graves, “We locked into the defensive game plan for 40 minutes.”

Despite the comfortable cruise to the win, the Terriers were cold from deep, only making one of eight 3-point attempts on their way to the 55-38 victory.

BU opened the scoring and maintained their lead through the very end, leading by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore guard Aoibhe Gormley seamlessly weaved through Loyola’s defenses, being lauded “Dawg of the Game” after achieving 16 points while going 6-6 from the field alongside six rebounds and three steals.

Gormley also recognized the palpable boost in team confidence, noting how she was able to utilize lanes that were opened up by how Loyola focused on guarding BU’s post players.

Freshman forward Allison Schwertner and Gormley opened the scoring quickly, going back-to-back with layups and assists.

Junior forward Anete Adler had two blocks on the defensive end within the first minute, while Loyola experienced turnover woes.

The Greyhounds called a timeout with just over five minutes left in the first quarter after a steal and fast break layup from Gormley, bringing BU ahead 12-5.

Sophomore guard Audrey Ericksen, freshman forward Channing Warren and Schwertner all played impactful defense for the Terriers, while Adler and sophomore forward Sisi Bentley each had three blocks.

Graves remarked that the key to this success was “full court pressure and ball screen coverage.”

In the second quarter, the Terriers had a slower start, going scoreless until Bentley’s layup four minutes in.

A big three-pointer from Loyola’s Laura Salmerón cut BU’s lead down to four, but the Terriers maintained their composure, matching that energy moments later with a three-pointer from sophomore guard Inés Monteagudo Pardo.

Loyola senior Koi Sims was a focal point for the Terrier defense, ranking fourth in the PL this season in blocked shots. She complimented her defensive prowess last night with incredible ball handling skills.

While Sims posted 11 rebounds, the Terriers were able to hold her to just seven points despite averaging nearly a double double this season.

Gormley noted how the team “trusted the post defenders with guarding [Sims], and did a great job limiting her.”

This season, Adler has been making just over half of her free throws. She missed both of her first two attempts, but ultimately made three-of-six after a series of fouls from the Greyhounds.

While Loyola rebounded slightly better throughout the game, BU only had seven turnovers to Loyola’s 17 by the final buzzer.

Senior guard Alex Giannaros — who became 10th in career points for BU Women’s Basketball earlier this week — continued to add to her historic career, making all of her free throw attempts.

BU was up by 11 at the beginning of the fourth quarter after holding Loyola to just eight points in the third.

Wednesday night’s win was a critical turning point in a season full of setbacks, as the Terriers look to maintain last night’s dominance through the end of the season.

Coach Graves added post game — “we can’t change the past, but we can keep trying to progress forward.”

The Terriers next host American University on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Eagles are coming off five-straight losses as both teams look to stronger finishes as they prepare for the Patriot League postseason.