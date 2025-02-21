SUV hits BU Shuttle on Comm. Ave.

A Boston University Shuttle and an SUV collided on Commonwealth Avenue near Amory Street Friday afternoon, resulting in increased traffic.

The BUS was traveling eastbound in the right lane near the Target at 860 Comm. Ave. when a vehicle in the left lane turned right into the bus, according to BU Spokesperson Colin Riley.

Students were on the BUS at the time of the incident, Riley said. However, there were no injuries in either party.

“It’s unfortunate that this accident occurred,” Riley said. “It looks like it was avoidable, as most accidents are, if the person in the left lane hadn’t pulled in front of the BUS.”

The collision blocked traffic in both eastbound lanes, Riley said.

Sophomore Jordy Birnbaum was at the site of the crash after it happened.

“It caused a major traffic jam,” Birnbaum said. “People were looking and staring but kind of just walked away because it wasn’t that crazy of a crash.”

Boston University Police Department, Boston Police Department and Brookline Police Department assisted in rerouting traffic after the accident, Riley said.