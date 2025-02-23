Things to do this week in Boston: Feb. 24 – March 2

Attend a screening of Blue Velvet at The Brattle Theatre

Monday – Wednesday Feb. 24-26, 8:30 p.m.; The Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge

Celebrate David Lynch’s film legacy by attending a screening of Blue Velvet at The Brattle Theatre in Cambridge. The Oscar nominated film follows the events after college student Jeffrey Beumont finds a severed ear in a field. The showing provides an opportunity for viewers to “celebrate the unique and uncompromising artistry” of Lynch, according to the website. Tickets are $13 for attendees with student identification.

John Wilson’s Boston Black Arts Community lecture at the Museum of Fine Arts

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1 to 2:30 p.m.; 465 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Attend a lecture on Boston’s Black arts community hosted by John Wilson, a Boston-based artist. This lecture focuses on, “the Black figurative tradition and representation of the African Diaspora in the Roxbury community,” according to the website. Tickets are $35 for non-members and $20 for members.

Book Talk with Chelsea Handler at the Brookline Booksmith

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 5:30 p.m.; Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline

Brookline Booksmith is hosting a talk with New York Times bestselling author, Chelsea Handler, honoring her latest novel, “I’ll Have What She’s Having.” Following the talk, Handler will host a book signing. Tickets are $32 and include a copy of “I’ll Have What She’s Having.”

Loserpalooza music festival at The Lilypad

Thursday, Feb. 27, 10:15 p.m.; The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge

The Lilypad in Cambridge, will be hosting a rock music festival featuring Boston-based performers Jesse Detor, Women in Peril and Sophie’s Body. The groups’ music falls under several alternative subgenres such as “bubble grunge, alt-rock and 90’s girl rock,” according to the website. Doors will open at 10:15 p.m. and music will begin at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for all attendees, available for purchase on Eventbrite or at the door.

Pasta making at the Eataly Boston

Friday, Feb. 28, 12 to 1 p.m.; Eataly Boston, 800 Boylston St., Boston

Eataly Boston is hosting a pasta making class where participants will learn how to make Cavatelli shapes by hand. After making the pasta, participants will be served fresh Cavatelli prepared by an Eataly chef. The pasta made in class will be available to take home and enjoy. Tickets are $65.