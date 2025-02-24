Campus Crime Logs: Feb. 16-22

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22.

Shoplifting at 910 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 11:28 a.m. and 11:33 a.m. on Feb. 17, a caller reported a party shoplifting by concealing merchandise at the BU Campus Store.

Cash or goods obtained fraudulently at 580 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 17, a caller reported that cash or goods were obtained fraudulently.

Vandalization at 100 Bay State Road

At 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, a caller reported the above building was vandalized.

Disorderly person at 55 Pilgrim Road

Between 3:30 p.m. and 3:46 p.m. on Feb. 18, a caller reported a disorderly person.

Larceny over $250 at 730 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 19, a party reported larceny over $250 by false pretense at the above building.

Trespassing at 595 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:43 a.m. on Feb. 20, a caller reported a trespasser in the Questrom School of Business.

Malicious destruction of property at 665 Commonwealth Ave.

At 2:49 p.m. on Feb. 20, malicious destruction of property over $1200 was reported at the Duan Family Center for Computing & Data Sciences.

Malicious destruction of property at 33 Harry Agganis Way

At 2:54 p.m. on Feb. 20, a report was filed for malicious destruction of property at StuVi II.

Malicious damage to motor vehicle at 736 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, a caller reported malicious damage to a vehicle in a parking garage.

Tagging and graffiti at 850 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:06 p.m. on Feb. 21, a caller reported graffiti at the above location.