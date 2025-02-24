Campus, News

Campus Crime Logs: Feb. 16-22

by Katherine Wu

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22.

The Boston University Police Department. This week’s crime logs include shoplifting, vandalization, and trespassing. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Shoplifting at 910 Commonwealth Ave. 

Between 11:28 a.m. and 11:33 a.m. on Feb. 17, a caller reported a party shoplifting by concealing merchandise at the BU Campus Store. 

Cash or goods obtained fraudulently at 580 Commonwealth Ave. 

At 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 17, a caller reported that cash or goods were obtained fraudulently.

Vandalization at 100 Bay State Road

At 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, a caller reported the above building was vandalized.  

Disorderly person at 55 Pilgrim Road

Between 3:30 p.m. and 3:46 p.m. on Feb. 18, a caller reported a disorderly person. 

Larceny over $250 at 730 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 19, a party reported larceny over $250 by false pretense at the above building. 

Trespassing at 595 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:43 a.m. on Feb. 20, a caller reported a trespasser in the Questrom School of Business. 

Malicious destruction of property at 665 Commonwealth Ave. 

At 2:49 p.m. on Feb. 20, malicious destruction of property over $1200 was reported at the Duan Family Center for Computing & Data Sciences. 

Malicious destruction of property at 33 Harry Agganis Way

At 2:54 p.m. on Feb. 20, a report was filed for malicious destruction of property at StuVi II. 

Malicious damage to motor vehicle at 736 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, a caller reported malicious damage to a vehicle in a parking garage. 

Tagging and graffiti at 850 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:06 p.m. on Feb. 21, a caller reported graffiti at the above location.

Katherine Wu
More Articles

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*