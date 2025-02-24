Overconsumption is the death of personal style | Geek Chic

Many of us on social media know that we are not immune to the influence of a shopping haul or two. With fast fashion accelerating the pace of trend cycles and influencer-driven e-commerce platforms such as TikTok Shop and Amazon Storefronts, there is an oversaturation of products to purchase, leading to overconsumption.

“Overconsumption core” in fashion is exactly what it sounds like — excessive purchasing encouraged by social media influencers, popularized on TikTok.

If you’re unsure if you’re a part of this trend, writer Sophia Aira spells out the criteria in an article for The Tab titled “What is the TikTok trend overconsumption core, and are you part of the problem?”

“If you’ve got an 8-step skincare routine, a reusable water bottle collection and more than one parcel coming in the post right now,” wrote Aira, “you’re definitely a victim of the TikTok overconsumption core trend.”

But what’s wrong with overconsumption and how does it affect fashion?

The fashion industry is one of the largest polluters in the world, trailing only the food and construction business. According to Earth.Org, the fashion industry and its supply chain releases about 1.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually, amounting to more than the shipping and aviation industries combined.

With the rise of overconsumption and fast fashion companies making clothes cheaper than ever, a substantial increase in textile production has led to an increase in pre and post-production pollution.

Another obvious issue with overconsumption is an obsession with materialism. It’s easy to obsess over material items and brands, which today equate to social status.

Among all these issues, overconsumption significantly detracts from personal style and the overall originality of fashion. Gone are the days when you saw a designer piece on the runway — naturally out of budget — and thought to yourself, “damn…I wish I could have that.”

Today, if you spot something you like on the runway or a celebrity or influencer, there are likely dozens of fast-fashion sites, such as Shein, Cider, H&M or Zara, that carry an exact replica of the item.

I believe that much of overconsumption stems from a desire to “fit in.” Social media has fostered an environment where content creators and viewers are constantly compared. What do they have that I don’t? How can I level myself with others?

Social media exacerbates these insecurities and material possessions are an easy way to fill this void temporarily. Fashion is an industry driven by creativity. Instead of trying to fit in, try to fit out — and with pieces you already own in your wardrobe.

American fashion designer Rick Owens, a leading minimalist advocate, gave Vogue Magazine an inside look at his closet, which features just a small stack of t-shirts and shorts. Owens said he sticks to an outfit for a couple of years when he likes it. Although extreme, that’s what personal style is: unique and identifiable.

“The coolest thing is when you don’t care about being cool anymore,” Owens has famously said. “Indifference is the greatest aphrodisiac — that’s what really sums up style for me.”

Contrary to popular belief, true style is not about accumulation or closely following trends. The simplest killer to overconsumption core is remembering the phrase “less is always more.”





