If you like this, try that: movie edition

Have you ever watched a movie that was so good that you wondered if any other film was going to encapsulate that same energy?

I mean, that’s why we rewatch movies — to relive the magic.

However, just think of all the movies that you will probably love but are missing out on. To help you out, I’ve created an “if you like this movie watch that movie” guide, so you can be sure to find something you like.

If you like “10 Things I Hate About You,” then you’ll like “Get Over It”

I’ve been a victim of watching “10 Things I Hate About You” more than 10 times, but that’s because it’s a modern classic. I doubted anyone else could ever capture Shakespeare without being too on the nose.

Thankfully, I stumbled on another Shakespeare retelling, which does an even funnier job of trying to recreate a classic play.

“Get Over It” is a modern retelling of Midsummer’s Night Dream, with the plot revolving around a high school play production of Midsummer’s Night Dream. I know, it’s kind of meta.

Despite not getting the best ratings, I still love this movie. It’s the perfect amount of stupidity and cheesiness that won’t leave your face stained with mascara tears because it’s sad. With 2000s icons like Kirsten Dunst and Mila Kunis, it’s a peak example of Y2K cinema. Even at the core of this movie’s craziness, you may still find your heart being swooned by the final confessions of love.

If you like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” then try “Ruby Sparks”

These movies have so much more in common than I realized at first until I started writing this. They’re probably the only two depressing magical realism romances out there.

“Ruby Sparks” follows an author struggling so terribly with writer’s block—and love—that one day, he decides to write his dream girl. The next day, his “dream girl” character Ruby Sparks, appears in his apartment.

The movie starts off as funny and sweet until things take a turn for the worse when the main character realizes he can’t make his dream partner out of thin air.

“Ruby Sparks” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” both have main characters that are slightly deluded in the way they view their partners — causing conflicts to arise. Unlike some romance movies, I think these two give us a sliver of hope in the ending scenes for both couples.

If you like “Call Me By Your Name,” check out “Happy Together”

“Call Me By Your Name” is my go-to summertime sadness movie, but what about a movie for my winter woes? Luckily, Wong Kar Wai made “Happy Together,” which has the same vibe as “Call Me By Your Name,” but instead, the film is set in the dark and rainy streets of Argentina.

“Happy Together” follows a gay couple dealing with their toxic relationship. Despite knowing that they cannot work out, they can’t help but be drawn to each other. “Happy Together” and “Call Me By Your Name” both explore themes of sexuality, love, jealousy and the gut-wrenching feeling of knowing that sometimes love is not meant to last.

If you like “Kill Bill,” try watching “Sin City”

“Kill Bill” will always be iconic for its fight scenes and bright visuals, so if you’re looking for the same amount of action and thrill but in a black and white color scheme, check out “Sin City.”

Based on the comic series by Frank Miller, “Sin City” covers the dirty underworld of a metropolitan area including gangsters, strippers, drug trading and violence. “Sin City” is similar to Quentin Tarantino’s storytelling as the movie follows multiple characters whose stories are broken up into “chapters”.

This movie is unique because the small additions of animation and minimal colors make it seem as if it were a comic book coming to life. I’d also argue that it’s just as graphic as “Kill Bill.”

If you like “Blade Runner 2049,” you have to watch “Gattaca”

Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049” is easily one of my favorite movies. Not only do I love the aesthetic, but I find the plot concept extremely interesting.

1997’s “Gattaca” with Ethan Hawke also deals with a futuristic world with humans — including genetically modified ones — that I think fans of “Blade Runner 2045” would appreciate.

Ethan Hawke plays an aspiring astronaut who may never achieve his dreams because he is an “inferior” human, or rather, not genetically perfect. But when he takes the opportunity to assume a new identity under the disguise of another genetically modified citizen, he might have a shot.

Both “Blade Runner 2049” and “Gattaca” cover concepts of humans, modification and the ethics of it all with really interesting visuals.

I hope this guide convinces you to break out of your comfort zone and watch something new. And if you haven’t seen any of them, consider this a great list for double features!