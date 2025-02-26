And the Oscar goes to…your binge list: Six Academy Award-nominated movies to watch

With only a few days until the 2025 Academy Awards, film enthusiasts are holding their breath to see if their favorite actors and movies are taking home any awards this season.

The anticipation around Oscar Day is high, so here is just the thing for you to get over the jitters — an Oscars binge list. This guide has some of the best movies of 2024 — from visually stunning sci-fi epics to exciting dramas and musical masterpieces.

Choose the movies that pique your interest, and make sure to add them to your next movie marathon.

“Inside Out 2”

“Inside Out” was a massive success, so when Pixar returned with a sequel, I’m sure everyone knew that the film would be worth a watch. The sequel explores how the main character, Riley, faces new challenges in her adolescent years as her emotions navigate complex and hilarious situations.

As I watched the film, I felt that the emotions depicted in the movie were universal to everyone. We’ve all felt anxious, sad or fearful at some point in life, and the film showcases these emotions beautifully. The stunning animation and the heartwarming storytelling have rightfully landed the film a nomination for the Best Animated Feature.

“Dune: Part Two”

The much-anticipated sequel of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, this film was nothing short of spectacular. The story continues the journey of Paul Atreides as he travels through the desert world of Arrakis. The film offers breathtaking visuals and an intriguing narrative.

I love films that are visually appealing, and Villeneuve’s visual techniques are breathtaking. Timothée Chalamet’s fans are in for a treat, so they should definitely watch this movie before the grand event on Sunday.

“Elton John: Never Too Late”

After watching this movie, I felt like this was definitely one that could be enjoyed by both music and documentary lovers.

While everyone knows the performer, this documentary takes viewers through an inside look at his life and career. The movie features never-before-seen footage and interviews with the legendary singer, presenting an inspiring and moving tribute to the artist who has shaped the music industry for decades.

I love biopics, especially when they’re about an artist as iconic as Elton John. There is so much we don’t know about him and the documentary offers a very intimate perspective into his life.

“Emilia Pérez”

Directed by Jacques Audiard, this film is leading the nominations with an impressive 13 nominations.

The movie is a musical crime drama that revolves around the compelling story of a cartel leader who undergoes gender transition while on the run. With powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir and Édgar Ramírez, the film also showcases a blend of music and crime storytelling.

I first heard about the film after it was praised during its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, and I thoroughly enjoyed watching the musical.

With the widespread critical acclaim that the film has received, it’s an easy pick for your next movie night.

“Conclave”

If you are a fan of political thrillers, then Edward Berger’s “Conclave” should be on your watch list.

This film follows the secretive and intense process of electing a new Pope. The storyline explores the power struggles and hidden agendas of the Vatican which kept me engaged throughout the movie.

It had been a super long time since I watched a good thriller, but “Conclave” is so thought-provoking that it kept me hooked. The stellar cast and storytelling definitely don’t disappoint.

“Sing Sing”

This drama is based on true events, and it offers a career-defining performance from Colman Domingo. The story revolves around a group of imprisoned men who find redemption and purpose through a prison theater program.

The film features the actual formerly incarcerated individuals in the movie, and that really drew me in. Their natural performance throughout the story makes the movie so much more engaging and real.

With easy access to streaming platforms nowadays, you can enjoy the best of cinema from anywhere. These films offer some of the best storytelling, acting, and filmmaking of the year — so whether you’re into sci-fi, drama, documentaries or animation, there’s something for everyone.