City Council addresses safety concerns with Third-Party Delivery Platforms, BPD’s Union Contract

Boston City Council approved adjustments to Boston Police Department Forensic Group’s union contract and discussed safety concerns with third-party delivery platforms during its Wednesday meeting at City Hall Plaza.

The adjustments to BPD Forensic Group’s union contract covers Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 20, 2027. The contract includes a market adjustment to base wages in fiscal year 2025, as well as a 2% base wage increase in January 2026 and 2027, said City Councilor Henry Santana.

The City’s Director of Labor Relations Renee Bushey said the contract features a 30-day salary scale, which will include a $4,700 average increase for predetermined increments of pay.

In addition, the contract will provide sick leave and bereavement for probationary employees who are newer hires with less job protection. The probationary period will extend to one year for the forensic staff given the highly skilled nature of the positions, she said.

“This contract is slightly different than most of the other ones that we have done in that we were able to do some benchmarking and start with a salary scale,” Bushey said.

John Wilton, assistant corporation counsel for BPD, expressed his support for the contract.

“They do very important work for the department, and the department is very proud of the work that they do,” Wilton said. “We’re quite happy with this contract.”

The contract adjustment to Boston Police Department Forensic Group’s union contract was unanimously approved by the committee, said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

Additionally, the council discussed an ordinance proposing regulations for third-party delivery platforms, such as UberEats, following concerns raised about public safety and traffic congestion.

The ordinance would combat the unregulated growth of delivery services that exacerbated parking shortages, congestion and reckless driving, Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata said.

Councilor Edward Flynn said he is concerned with the lack of regulation Boston as a city has over this industry.

“Uber and Lyft should be regulated by Boston Police Department and not a state agency,” Flynn said.

Flynn also said drivers should be “fingerprinted” or complete “extensive Massachusetts background checks” from BPD.

“We can’t sit by and do nothing, while this industry is basically unregulated,” Flynn said. “It’s like the Wild West here.”

Councilor Sharon Durkan said she is interested in discussing the economic impacts of this ordinance, as many of the concerns are coming from people living in her district.

“A lot of the ideas and thoughts around this ordinance are sort of coming from the infancy of a lot of my constituents,” Durkan said.

The ordinance will remain in committee, Louijeune said.

“We need to provide regulations on these transportation companies,” Flynn said. “It’s time for the City Council to act.”