REVIEW: Finneas steps into his own spotlight at MGM Music Hall

As Finneas settled in front of the piano, the first somber notes of “Starfucker” echoed throughout the venue. The dark blue lighting put a spotlight directly on him, just as the song spotlighted his vocal talent and ability.

Finneas’ show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Feb. 21 was more than just a concert — it proved he had successfully carved out his own space in the music industry, separate from his work with his sister, Billie Eilish.

After his solo moment kicked off the show, his full band joined in, filling the atmosphere and the audience with energy.

The setlist was a well-balanced mix of old favorites and new material, including highlights from his latest album, “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” like “Cleats,” “Sweet Cherries” and “What’s It Gonna Take to Break Your Heart?”

The tracks had an infectious energy that got the crowd moving, bringing a vibrant, upbeat vibe to the performance. Fans eagerly sang along, their voices blending seamlessly with Finneas’s own.

Finneas’ vocals were impressive, as he never fell flat or sharp, matching all the high notes perfectly. His ability to command the stage with only a guitar, piano and his unmistakable voice highlighted the natural authenticity he has that makes him such a unique performer.

Throughout the evening, Finneas’ stage presence was magnetic. While many contemporary pop shows rely heavily on elaborate visuals and effects, his set was relatively minimalistic, with the focus squarely on the music.

The lighting was subtle yet effective, enhancing the mood of each song without distracting from the performance, especially during his performance of “Till Forever Falls Apart.” The lights strobed to the heavy beats of the song as the audience bobbed their heads on cue.

One of the most heartwarming aspects of the concert was Finneas’s genuine appreciation for his fans. He frequently paused between songs to interact with the audience, sharing stories about his experiences in Boston. His anecdotes throughout the night never seemed forced — they were simply a way to connect with the audience.

He even altered the lyrics to his song “Little Window,” singing, “Boston, I’m seeing signs/Everywhere, all the time,” which fans delightedly reacted to in the audience.

The energy in the venue ebbed and flowed perfectly, with high-energy performances of “The Kids Are All Dying” and “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night,” keeping the crowd engaged and dancing.

His more stripped-down moments, like in “Angel,” showcased the softer side of his discography, calling back to how he began the concert. During these mellow moments, the venue felt almost silent, with fans hanging onto every word and note while swaying along.

A personal favorite song of the night was “Family Feud.” There was a palpable sense of intimacy, as if he was sharing a private conversation with the audience. The sincerity of the song, paired with his personal dedication to his sister, made this performance one of the most touching of the evening.

As the night drew to a close, Finneas performed the title track from his latest album, “For Cryin’ Out Loud!” The song served as a fitting finale, embodying the raw emotion and musical craftsmanship that had been present throughout the evening.

As the final notes rang out and he took a bow, the crowd erupted in cheers, reluctant to let the night end.

Finneas’ Boston concert showcased his growth as a solo artist and performer, highlighting his talent for storytelling in a deeply personal and intimate way. He’s accomplished the goal that every artist with a famous sibling wants to achieve — to create a narrative that is uniquely his own.