Boston Halal opens on West Campus, offers Indian-Mediterranean fusion

Boston Halal is bringing a bold new flavor to Commonwealth Avenue, with a unique Indian-Mediterranean fusion restaurant that will open its doors by the end of the month.

For co-founder Babu Koganti, the blend of Indian and Mediterranean flavors is a natural pairing, not just a creative experiment.

“We always think Indian food and Mediterranean food go well with each other. It’s almost the same,” Koganti said. “Then we thought, ‘why don’t we give an elevated version of both, mixing them together?’”

Boston Halal will be taking over the former Blaze Pizza location on 961 Commonwealth Ave., which closed over a year ago — but the restaurant isn’t completely scrapping the legacy of the space it’s moving into.

Koganti said the restaurant will put its own spin on the concept, offering “unique” halal pizzas.

Halal food adheres to Islamic dietary laws, which include humane animal slaughter and restrictions on ingredients like pork or alcohol, according to the American Halal Foundation.

Koganti added their most popular dishes are its gyro sandwiches, wings and its chicken and rice bowl.

Boston Halal first launched in Faneuil Hall Marketplace in 2023, then expanded to Northeastern University’s campus on Huntington Avenue and Davis Square near Tufts University.

Koganti said Boston Halal’s proximity to college campuses is intentional due to its late night hours and affordability. The restaurant plans to offer dining points as an option of payment for BU students.

While its fully halal, New York style-street food premise might draw students, Boston Halal’s mission lies in how they hope to change the perception of halal food itself.

“Usually people think halal food is very cheap and a street food,” Koganti said. “Or people don’t have a great impression, so we are here to elevate the halal food.”

Boston University sophomore Ayah Abouyoussef follows a halal diet for religious reasons and said there is “definitely a struggle” in finding halal food on campus.

“In our religion, we need to eat food that’s slaughtered in this specific way,” Abouyoussef said. “So I feel like with a big Muslim population [at BU], it’s important for us to have access through the dining halls and the food places on campus.”

For Abouyoussef, the lack of reliable halal options has led to frequent trips to Halal Shack in the George Sherman Union for her and many other Muslim students, because there’s “not as many” other halal options.

“Even when it is [halal], it just doesn’t sound reliable,” she said.

Boston Halal enters an already crowded food scene in West Campus, where students have plenty of choices.

Aidan Pike, a BU senior, said Boston Halal will have “hard competition” because of the multitude of “good food places” outside West Campus.

“I’m really hoping it has a bit of authenticity,” he said. Pike grew up in Cumberland, R.I., where the Indian population there contributed to his love of the cuisine.

Pike said he enjoys how Allston has “experimental” and “hybrid” food options, and is excited to try Boston Halal.

“I think a lot of the restaurants nearby can sometimes be a bit too mild for me,” Pike said. “So I’m hoping [Boston Halal is] brave enough to turn the spice up a bit.”

Boston Halal aims to open its doors this spring.