For Alex Giannaros, the record books aren’t enough — she still wants a championship

Senior guard Alex Giannaros has cemented her place among the pantheon of Boston University women’s basketball greats, becoming a top-10 career points-scorer in the program.

She has consistently been recognized as great, earning a spot on the Patriot League All-Rookie team her freshman year before claiming First Team All-Patriot League honors last season.

“After her first few games freshman year, she broke into the starting lineup. It was very clear that she could score,” associate head coach Brianna Finch said. “There was never a doubt that she was going to be a prolific scorer, and she is not afraid of the moment either. She hit big shots time and time again, even going back to her first year.”

Giannaros entered the 2025 season totaling 963 points, and, amidst another stellar season among the Patriot League scoring leaders, reached the 1000-point milestone with a handful of games to go, and now is sitting within striking distance of the top five with at least three games left to play in her BU career.

Despite another record in her illustrious career, though, she doesn’t really care about all that.

“Honestly, I had no clue that it was even possible,” Giannaros said. “Those numbers weren’t even a thought in my head.”

For Giannaros, all she cares about is her team’s success and path through the postseason.

“What I’ve been most focused on is getting that championship. Obviously it’s nice to have all these accolades, but I think that’s like the biggest one you chase,” she said. “I want to win our conference. I want to do what I like came here to do with this team, and the rest takes care of itself.”

But Giannaros’ impact on the game cannot be understated — and if she won’t speak her own praises, her stats can.

As of Feb. 27, she currently sits with the eighth-most points of all-time at 1334, having notched 51 points since reaching the top 10, and continues to climb the ranks.

Despite this, she isn’t even in the top 10 for field goals attempted — while her scoring is incredible, her efficiency with the ball is something of acclaim, shooting over 40% through her career thus far.

A big reason for this is her stellar 3-point shooting, having made the third-most threes in program history. She will likely graduate with the highest career shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Her confidence from deep has her regularly shooting above 40% in this category too, even breaking the 50% mark her sophomore year, with her emerging as the top player in the stat in all of Division I women’s basketball that season.

While her stats speak for themselves, one of the most impressive things about her immense success is her ability to do all of this while still being one the shortest players on the team — standing at just 5-foot-5.

In a sport where bigger and taller players appear everyday, the undersized Giannaros always knew that the path for her wasn’t as easy.

“My entire life, everyone’s been like, ‘Oh, you’re so short…It’s gonna be hard for you to do what you’re doing at the next level, especially in Division I,’” she explained. “Obviously that stuff doesn’t really matter. It just means that you have to work a little bit harder than other people do, and honestly I was fine with doing that.”

And work hard she did — so much so that her coaches could not stop applauding the senior’s dedication.

“I am most impressed by her work ethic,” Graves said. “If you looked at her shot chart [freshman year], it was threes and all right, nothing to the left side, so she’s worked not only to be able to get downhill, but she’s worked to use her right and her left hand. She’s worked to have a pull up jumper, where she’s a three-level scorer.”

Coach Finch echoed this. “She works tirelessly, all summer…she constantly challenges herself to be better in different spaces,” she said.

But the most important part of Giannaros is who she is off the court, as she has become a role model to young kids. Graves mentioned the childrens’ basketball clinics Giannaros put on, and how much she has uplifted the community around her.

Giannaros has not only become a stellar representative for her hometown of Brockton, Massachusetts, but also for the community of Boston as a whole.

“It’s not just BU, her legacy and her impact has really spread farther out than that,” said Graves.

While her work on and off the court speaks volumes and her legacy is being solidified, there is still one thing she is chasing.

“It’s a Patriots League Championship,” said Giannaros.