One of us is going to have to change: Matching my outfits with BU building styles | It’s All Been Done Before

Boston University recently announced plans to construct a new building for the Pardee School of Global Studies.

After the announcement, users on the BU subreddit were quick to point out the variations in building styles on the Charles River Campus. One user referred to BU’s mismatched buildings as resembling an “ugly circus tent” due to the different architectural styles.

I couldn’t help but nod my head in agreement. It’s undeniable how different BU’s buildings look.

However, it’s not a complaint in my book.

I love to feel as if I’ve traveled back in time as I walk through different buildings on campus. In fact, I decided to challenge myself to dress to match the styles and eras of BU’s diverse dwellings and truly feel like a time traveler.

I doubt anyone wants to do the research required for this — thank you, Wayback Machine — but in case there’s someone else who wants to take on the style challenge of matching BU’s collage of architectural styles, here’s my definitive guide to embodying some of BU’s most iconic buildings.

Marsh Chapel and the College of Arts and Sciences

With their arching doorways and ornate spires reaching up toward the sky, the main buildings that comprise Central Campus are peak examples of the Collegiate Gothic architecture style. Although the design reigned supreme for institutions of higher learning throughout the first half of the 20th century, CAS was specifically built in 1947.

In February that same year, Christian Dior introduced his first collection, the “New Look,” and I think there is no better inspiration than that.

The “New Look” was defined by curved shoulders and a pinched-in waist that flared into a wide skirt. So, turn to your fluffiest skirts and utilize your cutest belts to recreate the silhouette of the “New Look.”

If you aren’t a skirt wearer, you can try out pants that cinch at the waist and flare to a wider hip to capture the essence of Dior’s infamous silhouette.

If you want to lean into the Gothic aspect of Collegiate Gothic, lace motifs are a great way to recreate some of the complex designs found in the stained glass art of the original Gothic period.

Law Tower, Mugar Memorial Library and George Sherman Union

BU’s Law Tower is a highly celebrated example of Brutalist architecture in Boston, but it’s not the only one on BU’s campus. Both the George Sherman Union and Mugar Memorial Library are peak examples of Brutalism, built by the same architect — Brutalist-style adherent Josep Lluís Sert — as the venerated Law Tower.

Brutalism was all the rage in the 1950s after World War II, owing to the style’s focus on functionality and moderation in an unsettled world. The simple forms of Brutalist buildings make them an easy pick for building affordable housing after the war.

To dress like these Central Campus landmarks, think about how you can embody those concepts of utilitarianism in your outfit. Lean into textured fabrics, like tweed, that simultaneously invoke a sense of business and the rough concrete that Brutalism derived its name from.

Designer Claire McCardell’s looks and theories perfectly embody this vision. McCardell’s interest in staple pieces that can be mixed and matched made her a pioneer of practicality in fashion — a virtue Brutalists could totally get behind.

While Dior’s aforementioned New Look reigned supreme throughout the 1950s, the glamor of the style represents a different outlook than designers like McCardell and architects like Sert were trying to capture.

Dahod Family Alumni Center at the Castle

The Castle is one of the most well-known buildings on the BU campus — and for good reason.

The Tudor Revival-style building is equally warm and inviting as it is ornate and grand. With Medieval-inspired fireplaces and intricately carved wood embellishments, the Castle is a time capsule unlike any other.

However, while the Tudor Revival style makes for a gorgeous building, it’s a bit challenging to glean fashion inspiration from. Even as a vintage fanatic, I don’t see myself wearing an ornate busk or farthingale to class.

Luckily, the Castle’s history gives us another time period to pull inspiration from — the building itself was finished in 1915.

The style of 1915 was a mixture of leftover trends from the previous century — before social media, trends lasted a lot longer — and new designs like tunics worn over skirts. Midi skirts are a perfect pick as a reference to the war crinoline, a calf-length skirt that didn’t require as much excess fabric as longer skirts — perfect for war-time rationing.

Although others may find it grim, I think leaning into nautical elements like linens and shades of blue would be a lovely tribute to Leslie Lindsey, daughter of the original owner who passed in the sinking of the Lusitania shortly after the house was completed.

Duan Family Center for Computing & Data Sciences

The infamous Jenga building doesn’t fall under one architectural style — at least, that’s what my research suggests. Still, this ultramodern building represents so many of the same values that maximalist fashion promotes.

With its focus on sustainability and unique structure has been likened to a stack of books, the CDS is practically the embodiment of maximalism.

As I’ve previously written about, maximalists utilize a broad range of fabrics, patterns and silhouettes to create zany, eye-catching looks. Oftentimes, maximalists will utilize their eye for fashion to restyle the same pieces instead of purchasing more.

Just like the architects of CDS practiced sustainability in their creation of a building unlike any other, think about how you can repurpose pieces in your closet to craft one-of-a-kind looks.

If you’re someone who won’t be caught dead wearing the same outfit as someone else, this probably isn’t the style challenge for you. But, if you don’t mind a “twinning” moment, give it a try.

Just because BU’s buildings might not match each other doesn’t mean that you can’t match with one of them.