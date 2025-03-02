A typical Sunday in New York City: Soaked, hungry and no reservations

I found myself back home this past President’s Day weekend. After spending a few weeks in Boston, you’d think the clean streets would have converted me, but nothing beats home — even with the abundance of rats and the random men beatboxing in your face.

It was yet another February day, with rain pouring down on the streets of New York City.

When I checked Google Maps for the train times, it said the next F train would arrive in three minutes. After that, the wait for another would be closer to twenty.

The MTA loves to do everyone dirty on weekends, so if you’re traveling to New York City, be prepared for delays when planning activities.

I was on my way to brunch with a friend and finally reached the station — as expected, the train was late. When it finally arrived, I hopped on and grabbed a seat.

Three stops later, my friend got on, and we were on our way to lower Manhattan, headed for Clinton St. Baking Company’s famous blueberry pancakes.

A proper weekend hangout in New York must always include four essential components: a crazy train ride story, a food date, a post-meal walk and a yap session on the way home.

Our crazy train ride story?

That would have to be a couple — who had clearly met on Tinder the night before — that was planning to grab “coffee” in a niche cafe the guy had been going to for years — the niche cafe in question was probably Blank Street Coffee.

As they sat down next to us — specifically me — it became clear that they weren’t having a conversation. Instead, engaged in random bursts of laughter and very intense eye contact. Is there anything wrong with public displays of affection? In general, absolutely not. But at some point, “Sex and the City” simply becomes “Sex in the City.”

After some staple subway entertainment, we made our way to the pancake spot.

The rain had stopped, and fog settled into the streets of Chinatown in a Pinterest-y, cinematic way.

When we stepped inside, the smell of butter and bacon filled the place. A cozy brunch on a cold, rainy day — what more could one ask for?

Well, maybe a reservation.

Before I could even ask for a table, the hostess cut me off with a friendly but firm response, saying they were booked for the day.

Back into the cold we went as we scrambled for a backup plan.

It’s always best to have a reservation if you’re trying out a trendy spot. However, bless New York for business oversaturation.

A quick search led us three blocks away to a spot called “POST.” Even from the entrance, the vibes were immaculate. Dim lighting, an open kitchen bar and a big street facing window — conditions that were perfect for people watching.

Unfortunately, there were no pancakes, but they did have burgers. And let me tell you, they were amazing.

We both ordered the Grass-Fed Beef Burger, served with fries arranged on a wooden board the way gym bros do it on TikTok.

With a good meal and a yap session, two of the four essentials were checked off.

Next up was the post-meal hot girl walk.

Was the nearest train station just five minutes away? Yes, but you never take the closest one. You always walk to the next one to have more time for chatting.

By now, the rain had stopped completely, leaving behind a perfectly gloomy day.

We walked, breathing in the fresh scent of something damp — there was no soil in sight. After reaching Canal Street, the train arrived, and we managed to get seats surprisingly fast for rush hour.

This is my favorite part of any city day — leaning back in your seat and watching the world pass by through the train window. Bonus points if the sun is setting as it’s the perfect way to wrap up the day.

And just like that, we officially checked off everything on the list.

Now, feel free to apply this guide to your own city and outings — it doesn’t have to be NYC. However, if you do go to Clinton St. Baking Company, book a reservation in advance. Trust me on this one.

And wherever you are, remember: the best part of a hangout isn’t just the food — it’s the small, chaotic events along the way.