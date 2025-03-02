Boston joins nationwide fight against NIH cuts, citing threats to research, jobs

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, alongside more than 40 cities, counties and mayors, filed an amicus brief opposing the Trump administration’s cuts to National Institutes of Health funding Feb. 20.

The brief says the reduction in funding to medical and scientific research would greatly impede progress on “life-saving” projects, cause job loss and decrease the research capacity of institutions.

Jonathan Miller, chief program officer of the Public Rights Project, a civil rights organization that supports local governments’ efforts to advance civil rights in their communities, partnered with Wu and her team to write this brief.

“We hope that it helps underscore the need for their relief, because of the devastating impact that these cuts will have,” Miller said. “It’s illegal, and it’s absolutely necessary that the court intervenes.”

Miller said the organization worked with communities across the country to identify the potential impacts of the cuts.

“It’s hard to overstate the impacts that these proposed cuts would have because they’re absolutely critical to the ability of universities and hospitals to perform the research that they do,” he said.

Miller said universities are “cornerstone institutions” and “engines of the economy,” referring to the Salt Lake City Science Initiative, which led to the development of more than 100 small businesses in the Salt Lake City area.

“The research that they do is absolutely essential to medical advancement breakthroughs that cure disease and help advance different protocols that improve the overall public health of the nation,” Miller said.

Massachusetts General Hospital, which hosts the largest hospital-based research program in the U.S., was the top recipient of NIH funding in Boston in 2018.

A Massachusetts General Brigham spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press that they “haven’t seen any impact” to MGB’s care, but are “actively monitoring.”

However, some institutions, like Boston University, have begun suffering due to the NIH cuts.

BU Senior Nicholas Cucchi works as a research assistant for Rena Conti, BU professor of markets, public policy and law.

Conti and her team, contracted by NIH to assess the economic benefits of the Medicare Part D spending program, have seen all their projects shut down due to NIH funding cuts, Cucchi said.

“In general, the people that pay for Medicare [are] the taxpayer,” Cucchi said. “Ultimately, for a bloated government with a deficit, we’re definitely not helping by not exploring cost-saving opportunities.”

The BU School of Public Health also addressed the impact these cuts will have on its research initiatives in a Weekly Update on Federal Actions announcement Feb. 17.

Matthew Motta, a SPH assistant professor of health law, policy and management, wrote in a statement to the Daily Free Press he feels “supported” by BU’s efforts to provide faculty and staff with updates regarding federal policy.

“As someone who depends in part on federal funding for my research, I appreciate the open and transparent line of communication our school’s leadership has taken,” Motta wrote. “It’s a great model for all of BU, and all research-intensive universities, to follow.”

Nicole Huberfeld, a SPH professor of health law, said the Boston community has already taken action on a more local level.

A few days ago, she said scientists from institutions across the city protested against these changes to how grants work, arguing it was not beneficial.

“Raising public awareness is helpful,” Huberfeld said. “But, specifically, I think this is going to have to play out in the courts.”

Huberfeld said Congress does not seem to be making any efforts to signal to President Donald Trump that he is exercising power “he does not have.”

However, Miller said it was a “good sign” the court quickly ordered a temporary restraining order.

“You never know how things will ultimately turn out,” Miller said. “The impact is clear, the harm is clear and the illegality of the action is clear, so I’m hopeful the court will intervene.”