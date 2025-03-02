Things to do this week in Boston: March 3-9

“Hunger Games” Screening

Saturday, March 8 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 338 Newbury St., Boston

Trident Booksellers and Cafe celebrates International Women’s Day with a free screening of “Hunger Games.” Fans are invited to refresh their knowledge before the new “Hunger Games” book, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” is released March 18. Attendees can purchase food and drinks at the bookstore cafe while watching the movie for free. An RSVP is encouraged, but does not guarantee seating.

BU Men’s Hockey Senior Night

Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m.; Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

BU Men’s Hockey celebrates Senior Night with a game against Providence. Support the Terriers as they honor their graduating players in their final regular-season home game. Tickets are available for purchase, and early arrival is recommended for the best seats.

TAK Ensemble at BU Center for New Music

Tuesday and Wednesday, March 4-5 from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.; 855 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

TAK Ensemble, a contemporary chamber ensemble based in New York City, collaborated with BU student composers throughout the season, culminating in this residency and concert on campus. The ensemble focuses on commissioning new works and engaging directly with composers and artists, having premiered hundreds of pieces to date. This event is free and open to the public.