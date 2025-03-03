‘Die before that park is privatized’: Demolition, privatization of White Stadium prompts protest

Civil rights leader Jean McGuire stood in front of Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office while others besides her held signs that read, “Save Franklin Park.”

“It’s our park. We live there,” McGuire said. “It’s not a place that should be monetized or turned into something that isn’t for the people.”

The Franklin Park Defenders assembled Feb. 26 to request Campbell’s support for their lawsuit combating the demolition and privatization of White Stadium, which could limit stadium access for Boston Public School students and other locals.

“[For] 49 years, I brought those students to White Stadium, and I want to be able to have my members continue to do that,” Steve Kirschbaum, the retired vice president of the Boston School Bus Drivers Union, said. “This part belongs to us. Do not sell away our kids’ future.”

Boston Unity Soccer Partners signed a lease agreement with the City allowing it to host the games and practices for a women’s professional soccer team at the $200 million renovated stadium.

Domingos DaRosa, a Boston resident, said during the rally that the City is using BPS students as “bargaining chips,” even though there “no such programs for them.”

“We are in favor of rehabbing and keeping it public for the use that it was created for, which was the children of Boston and the families,” DaRosa said. “What’s being presented to us is false.”

James Davis, an Egleston Square resident, said the environmental impact of demolishing White Stadium is concerning.

Roxbury, which neighbors Franklin Park, has the second lowest tree canopy and some of the worst air pollution in Boston, he said.

“That mature canopy will take hundreds of years to recover,” Davis said. “It won’t be my grandkids. It will be their grandkids.”

McGuire said Frederick Law Olmsted’s intention as the designer was to keep Franklin Park as a whole — not just White Stadium — public and accessible to all.

“We’re not gonna allow anyone to privatize public property,” McGuire said. “We will die before that park is privatized.”

Just a few hours before the Franklin Park Defenders’ rally took place, an AGO spokesperson wrote they “do not share” the Franklin Park Defenders’ “legal position” in a statement to The Daily Free Press.

“We understand that there is a robust political debate about White Stadium and appreciate the many diverse perspectives involved, but our office has absolutely no role in that debate,” they wrote.

Since then, Campbell’s office has yet to release another statement with any updated stance.

“It’s an open, free park, and that’s what it’s always been, and that’s what it should be,” McGuire said. “It’s going to stay that way.”