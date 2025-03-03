SJP placed on probation by SAO for referendum posters

Boston University Students for Justice in Palestine was placed on probation by the Student Activities Office Monday for violating the University’s Publications and Publicity Policy, BU Spokesperson Colin Riley confirmed in an email to The Daily Free Press.

The probation notice mentions five alleged violations, four of which are related to the placement of flyers around campus promoting a Student Government-administered referendum about University divestment. The fifth is related to SJP banners being unfurled from the College of Arts and Sciences building, overlooking Marsh Plaza.

The probation will last until the beginning of the fall 2025 semester, according to the notice.

Jason Pramas, executive director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism, is a former BU student who was expelled for advocating for University divestment from South African apartheid.

“[The administration] would do things like rip down our flyers, charge us with all kinds of stuff for basic exercise of our free speech on campus,” Pramas said. “It’s very, very similar to the kinds of things that were done to harass us.”

SJP members responded by painting messages and handprints in red ink on copies of the probation notice and affixing them to the door of SAO’s office in the George Sherman Union.

One note reads, “Your crimes will haunt you.” Another reads, “No universities left in Gaza.”

While on probation, SJP will not be able to reserve tables in the GSU or book spaces on campus without clearance from SAO, according to the notice. It also will have to send 10 members to an “SAO-sponsored training.”

Pramas said he doesn’t believe it’s acceptable for the University to penalize SJP for “postering.”

“It’s important for students to defend their rights to freedom of speech and expression,” Pramas said.