Stage Troupe brings tale of friendship and happiness to life in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”

The famous “Peanuts World” was brought to life by Boston University’s Stage Troupe’s exquisite adaptation of the 1967 Broadway musical production “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” which ran from Feb. 27 to March 1 in the Student Theater at Agganis Arena.

Stage Troupe thoughtfully enacted a series of lighthearted vignettes, similar to the Charlie Brown comic strips and television show scenes, centering in on six characters and their childhood stories. The performance was filled with song and dance, and as I settled into my seat, I was taken back in time.

The artfully crafted set mirrored the classic animated television show backgrounds, complete with cumulus clouds, green grass and Snoopy’s unforgettable red doghouse.

Charlie Brown, played by junior Jake Rademacher, was a character plagued by self-doubt. From losing baseball games to opening empty mailboxes on Valentine’s Day, he picked himself apart, his self-confidence shattering in the process.

Rademacher masterfully depicted Charlie Brown’s feelings of reluctance and ambiguity, wearing paper bags over his head and counting down the lonely lunch periods left to endure until the end of the school year. However, amidst the loneliness he often experienced, he was an encouraging force to the rest of the characters, exemplifying the importance of trying again and never giving up.

Snoopy was marvelously played by freshman Gavin McCrevan, who energetically performed several solos, diving in and out of the way of various obstacles while imagining himself a Flying Ace. In the song “Suppertime,” he howled and jazz-danced across the stage, expressing his excitement for food.

Linus Van Pelt, played by junior Mai Nguyen, was pensive and often contemplative, both traits ironic against his thumb-sucking and treasured blanket. He was always referencing the past, too afraid to let it go.

Nguyen portrayed Linus arguing incessantly with his sister, Lucy, but, when she got a taste of self-awareness with glaringly high scores on her “Confidential Crabbiness Ratings,” he knows what to say to make her feel better. He reassured Lucy that even with her flaws she was still loved.

Carefully singing through their troubles and synchronously dancing through their triumphs, each music number sparked reflection about friendship and love, receiving applause and laughter from the audience.

The character Lucy Van Pelt, played by freshman Valeria Bigott, is generally known to be gallant, bold and sometimes bossy. However, in her unabashed efforts to gain attention, I also became familiar with her insecurities. As Van Pelt combatted unrequited love and fantasizes about crushes, summer palaces and crowns, she was just as exasperated by the thought of not becoming a queen as she was about being unliked.

Bigott remarkably depicted Lucy with her iconic “5 Cent Psychiatric Help Stand.” Her humorous verses and harmonies skillfully exemplified Van Pelt’s deep desire to be wanted, noticed and important.

Schroeder, dressed in his striped, purple shirt while expertly playing the piano was displeased by the thought of the commercialization of Ludwig Van Beethoven’s music. His character was played by senior Evan Laufman, who wonderfully portrayed him throwing Beethoven a birthday bash, preparing for a baseball game with his friends and showing off his prodigious musical talents.

Sally Brown, played by senior Christa Campbell, was angry at the world. From her disdain for jump roping, to her dropping grades and C+ art sculpture project, she resorted to fixing her shortcomings with her witty philosophies. Campbell illustrated a magical performance of the character, declaring D’s as B’s, chasing rabbits and ballet dancing across the set with Snoopy.

I was blown away by the cast’s harmonious melodies and captivating performances. Each actor’s profound work gave this classic musical an uplifting and fresh twist.

As the Peanuts team navigated the disappointments and highlights of childhood, they also learned that there was still happiness to be found, even in the face of hardship and uncertainty about themselves and others.

I walked out of the theater with the choruses running through my head. Between Principal Othmar’s overhead announcements and the beloved Peanut Dance, the cast and crew flawlessly captured all the small details of this cherished classic and proved that the musical has stood the test of time.

One thing is for sure: Charlie Brown will always be good.