The classic holdover: A spring break away from home

Recently, as I was slamming keys on my laptop in stress during class, a professor asked me how long it had been since I went home.

I looked up from my laptop and told her that it’s been more than six months since I went back home. With no plans for spring break, the feeling of being left behind on an isolated campus felt scary when the realization sunk in.

Not being able to go home for this long is a very new experience for me. Ever since I left home at the age of 17 for college and other work opportunities, I have always managed to go back home every two or three months.

But now that I’m 7,146 miles away from India, spending money on an expensive flight for a trip as short as a week just didn’t seem feasible. All I can do now is count the days until I return to my hometown.

However, I knew this break was coming. Besides the flights being too expensive, I had several academic and financial responsibilities that I had to take care of. So, I sat in my dorm room with this feeling of knowing I couldn’t go home for break and decided that I was going to make the best of it anyway.

The first thing on my list of things to do is to hit the gym.

Ever since I came to Boston, I stopped taking care of myself. I stopped going for runs because it always felt too cold. I haven’t gone for a swim because I just couldn’t take the time out of my hectic schedule. I skipped gym because it was always crowded — as I’m sure many of you can relate.

During this break, I’m going to make sure that I go to the gym to burn some calories and swim my stress away. I’m also planning on learning a couple of healthy recipes that I can cook at home — summer body, here I come!

Another thing I’m set on trying has been inspired by none other than my Instagram feed. Every time I scroll, I come across these cool museums and galleries in Boston. I’ve saved so many reels about them, but I’ve never gotten around to visiting them.

I’m planning on starting one of my days visiting the Museum of Fine Arts, then heading to Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and finally ending with having my mind blown at the Museum of Illusions.

Many of these museums are relatively affordable, so it’s a great chance to tick these off of my bucket list without spending a lot of money.

In between visits to the museum, obviously I have to eat and Boston has a great food scene. For a seafood lover like me, spring break is the perfect opportunity to try out new restaurants. From popular fast food joints like Shake Shack to the best lobster rolls in town, I will explore the food scene in the city.

My first stops are definitely along Newbury Street and Quincy Market.

Although my days may be packed with different activities, I know that being away from home is not going to be easy. So, whenever I miss my mother’s home-cooked meals or miss fighting with my siblings, I’m simply going to pick up my phone and call them. Thanks to technology, I know I will feel a lot closer to home by talking to them.

It’s been a long time since I’ve talked to my hometown friends as well. Some got married, some moved to a new country, and some have started a new job. It’ll be nice to catch up with them and see how they are doing, and spring break feels like the time to do just that.

Along with not having time to check in with friends and families due to my hectic schedule, I stopped watching the shows I was binge-watching. I know a lot of people would be shocked if I said this, but I stopped watching “Breaking Bad” after the fourth season. Everyone says that the fifth season is the best, so I plan to finally watch it now.

The second show on my list is “The Boys.” The satirical superhero drama series has been praised a lot, and yet I never got around to finishing it.

During the break, I’m definitely going to try to keep myself occupied with these activities so that I miss home a little less.

Maybe I’ll wake up without an alarm, make a good breakfast, take a relaxing bath and tick off things from my spring break bucket list.

Of course, there will be moments where I’ll wish I was home, but I’ll remind myself that I’ll be okay. And above all, I’ll take it one day at a time.