SJP holds rally in front of administrative offices

Boston University Students for Justice in Palestine held an “emergency rally” at the John and Kathryn Silber Administrative Center on Wednesday.

The rally, which was attended by approximately thirty people, began at Marsh Plaza and moved to the Administrative Center at 1 Silber Way, where several BU police officers attempted to block participants from entering.

“We were blocked from getting close to the people at the top,” said an SJP member who requested to be anonymous for safety reasons. . “We pay to be here … we are this school.”

The rally was held to protest a lack of University action following a Student Government proposed referendum, where over 90% of respondents voted in favor of BU divesting from companies “actively complicit in human rights violations in the Middle East.”

During the rally, Christine Wynne, BU President Melissa Gilliam’s chief of staff, emerged from the Administrative Center flanked by police officers, where she was handed several pieces of paper listing the results of the referendum.

“I know about your passion on this matter,” she said, addressing the crowd. “I will take these back to the office of the President.”

As the procession passed by BU Hillel, a student from inside the building showed the middle finger to protestors from a second-floor window.

“They’re causing fear and creating a hateful environment,” said a Jewish student who requested to be anonymous and witnessed the rally. “The University made it very clear that SJP’s actions are both anti-semitic and promote hateful violence.”

Nearly everyone who attended the rally wore face coverings or masks.

“[SJP] should be aware of the expected conduct for students and be aware that any violations will be dealt with, and there are consequences for them,” said BU Spokesperson Colin Riley.