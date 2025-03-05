Wicked Dog Apparel opens new location in the heart of BU’s campus

Wicked Dog Apparel opened a new location at 710 Commonwealth Ave. Wednesday, bringing everyday essentials and matching outfits for humans and dogs to the center of Boston University’s campus.

Inside the store, the bodega-style front half is stocked with snacks and drinks, while the back showcases Wicked Dog Apparel’s clothing.

With a storefront in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Chief Operating Officer Skylar Slayer said Wicked Dog Apparel is looking to expand its reach.

Slayer said the transformation of the space, which previously housed a laundromat, took about five weeks. Slayer said she was initially unsure of the place’s potential, but inspiration struck after seeing bodega-style stores in New York City.

“Once the idea came across my mind, I was like, ‘Oh, this will be easy,’” Slayer said. “It’s been a long, lengthy process, but here we are.”

Slayer said the store’s “perfect location” will help cater to college students.

Junior Jihye Lee said the store’s location in BU’s main campus will help attract students.

“If they’re having good products there, I think most students are going to stop by,” Lee said.

Kim Donlan, a professor at Questrom School of Business, said small businesses like Wicked Dog Apparel can thrive in college communities.

“These sort of funky, little places that serve a purpose for students, for small businesses, can be incredibly successful,” Donlan said.

Donlan said connecting with students early on will be key to the store’s long-term success.

“They really need to immediately connect with those students, provide an opportunity for those students to see them and experience them online,” she said.

To attract student shoppers, the store is also offering a 15% student discount, Slayer said.

In another effort to connect with college students, Slayer taped a QR code at the store’s entrance, where students can submit clothing designs in hopes of partnering with the store to earn commission.

“I wanted to give back to the community, but also work with the community,” Slayer said. “I’m hoping that students are really interested in sharing their designs, and it being a two-way street ordeal.”

Despite Wicked Dog’s student outreach, some are not convinced the store will be a must-visit shopping destination.

Sophomore Josie Glass said she does not see herself buying anything in the store.

“I’m trying to save money, so probably not, if I can help it,” Glass said. “Not a lot of college students can have pets … but it’s in a good location.”

Sophomore Ashley Benoist said she is “confused” by the store being on BU’s campus, as many BU students don’t have pets on campus to buy the matching outfits for.

“I feel like some people might be deterred just because it is so dog-heavy,” Benoist said. “If I lived in Boston and the surrounding areas, the last thing I would want to do is go through a college campus to buy stuff with my dog.”

Still, Benoist said she thinks the store can gain attraction.

“It could definitely get parents visiting for the weekend or family members that come into town,” Benoist said. “I’ll definitely go in, because I have a dog and he deserves all the presents.”