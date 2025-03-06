Mayor Wu testifies before Congress regarding sanctuary policies, rally held in support at City Hall Plaza

Mayor Michelle Wu testified before Congress Wednesday in a hearing by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to scrutinize municipalities that practice sanctuary city policies.

Wu testified alongside three other Democratic mayors — Eric Adams of New York, Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Mike Johnston of Denver.

The four cities were called by Congress to discuss sanctuary city policies, which limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities except for individuals who’ve committed crimes.

The hearing occurred amid intensifying efforts by the Trump administration to enforce federal immigration laws. Days before the scheduled hearing, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan warned he was “bringing hell” to Boston.

During the hearing, Wu was questioned on Boston’s public safety, immigration policies and police force procedures.

The mayors were also asked a series of “yes” or “no” questions by GOP Representative Nancy Mace, including the question, “do you all hate Donald Trump more than you love your country?”

In Wu’s opening statement, she said Boston is “the safest major city in the country” due to robust gun laws and trust in officers.

“This federal administration’s approach is undermining that trust,” Wu said.

Wu also addressed Homan’s comment.

“Shame on him for lying about my city, for having the nerve to insult our police commissioner who has overseen the safest Boston’s been in anyone’s lifetime,” Wu said at the hearing. “I am here to make sure that the city of Boston is safe. Others may want to bring hell. We are here to bring peace to cities everywhere.”

GOP Rep. Stephen Lynch questioned the mayors on how lawmakers can balance federal immigration policy with sanctuary city policies.

“Please pass comprehensive immigration law that is consistent and compassionate. That will make our jobs possible and we would so appreciate that partnership,” Wu said in response.

While Wu was testifying in D.C., a rally sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, the Boston City Council and Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition was held at City Hall Plaza to show support for Boston’s sanctuary policies.

Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia spoke at the rally about the importance of speaking out against Trump’s policies.

“I was told that we should not be bringing any attention to this conversation, that we had too much heat in Boston and that we need to simmer down,” Meija said. “The immigrant community said ‘No, we need to be louder. We need to be proud. We need to stand up and fight back.’”

Councilor Enrique Pepén spoke about the prominent role immigrants hold in Boston.

“I don’t know what immigrants ICE is talking about, or the Trump administration, but the immigrants that I know … are our teachers, our bus driver, our business owners, our parents, our neighbors,” Pepen said.

Councilor Benjamin Weber noted Boston’s tradition of political activism and resistance.

“This is the anniversary of the Boston Massacre,” Weber said. “In the face of authoritarianism and tyranny, what do we do here in Boston? We fight.”

Toward the end of the rally, Rev. Mariama White-Hammond led attendees in prayer and song.

“I also want to pray for my chanting neighbors, because God, I know that this anti-immigrant spirit also comes from a place of fear,” White-Hammond said. “We do not need hate to be safe.”

Antuan Castro Del Rio, a resident of Watertown, attended the rally to fight against the Trump administration’s “rhetoric of hate.”

“This is the land of the Wampanoag and the Massachusetts Tribe, the people of life that have lived in this land 12,000 years before anyone ever showed up,” Castro Del Rio said. “Anytime immigrants are under attack, we have to come out and fight back.”

The DOJ recently filed litigation to challenge sanctuary jurisdictions. The Trump administration is also proposing legislation to penalize sanctuary jurisdictions by withholding federal funds, such as federal transportation funding.

BU Assistant Professor Arjun Vishwanath said if courts rule in favor of the Trump Administration, he suspects “these cities would start to comply with ICE,” as “federal funding in these places is just so invaluable.”

Philip Wohltors, a member of Boston University College Republicans, said he supports the Trump administration’s strict immigration policy since it promotes “the rule of law.”

“I think it’s fair and valid to deport the undocumented, unvetted immigrants,” Wohltors said. “This is not because they’re a different skin color or because they speak a different language, but because they violated the law.”