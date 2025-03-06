Music to help you reset over spring break | Liv Listens

Daylight saving time is next week, and I’m counting down the seconds.

Even though March tends to feel like an elongated winter, I like to start listening to spring-themed music as soon as I can, so at least spring feels like it’s on the horizon — even if the weather doesn’t agree.

Spring feels like the perfect time for a fresh start. I’ve been struggling a lot this semester with carving out time just for me.

So, I’ve given myself a belated New Year’s resolution for the rest of the year — or at least the rest of the semester. This spring, I plan to block off specific times in my calendar to do things unrelated to school, work or any other responsibilities.

Whether you’re traveling somewhere warm, heading home or staying in Boston, I want to encourage everyone — no matter how busy you might still be — to take spring break as an opportunity to do the same as me and take some time for yourself.

I’ve picked some relaxing songs with spring vibes to get into that fresh start and warmer weather mindset.

“Love Is Everywhere” by Magdalena Bay

I’m obsessed with Magdalena Bay’s album, “Imaginal Disk,” and its song “Love Is Everywhere” radiates hopeful energy. The chorus goes, “Love, love is everywhere / If, if you want it there.”

I’ve definitely struggled a lot with wanting to take time for self-love. Finding a balance between prioritizing oneself and working hard is difficult.

I want to encourage everyone to be a little bit selfish this break. Breaks are breaks for a reason, and they’re an opportunity to reflect and remind ourselves that our own happiness comes first.

“Grapejuice” by Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ two most recent albums, “Fine Line” and “Harry’s House,” tend to remind me of spring weather. In “Grapejuice,” Styles somehow created an atmosphere perfect for both soaking up the sun and walking around in the rain.

The lyric, “I was on my way to buy some flowers for you,” makes me think of all the pretty flowers blooming in the spring. I find myself turning this track on when I go for drives to clear my mind, so it also brings to mind one way I try to disconnect from the world when I’m home.

“The Less I Know The Better” by Tame Impala

Tame Impala is another artist that reminds me of sunny weather. “The Less I Know The Better” is Tame Impala’s most streamed song on Spotify, and I would argue the production alone makes it deserving of its popularity.

I associate this song with going for sunset walks last year — a habit I’m committed to reviving when the weather heats up. I’d add this song to your library if you want to channel warm-weather energy.

“Kollage” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen released this song the summer before I went to college. Since then, “Kollage” has been my go-to background song when I relax.

I recommend this song to anyone who feels like they’re getting caught up in life. The floaty instrumentals throughout the track are well-suited for driving, walking or lying in bed and listening to music after a long day.

“Mood Ring” by Lorde

The cover image of Lorde’s “Solar Power” is a photo of Lorde under the sun on the beach, making it seem like a summer album. I would argue, however, it’s actually the ideal album for this time of year.

“Mood Ring,” “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)” and “The Path” are a few examples of upbeat spring tracks. “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Big Star” are great contemplative songs for rainy spring days.

In “Mood Ring,” Lorde sings about all the ways people try to understand their emotions, using “mood rings” as a symbol in the chorus when she sings, “I can’t feel a thing / I keep looking at my mood ring / Tell me how I’m feeling.”

Even though Lorde satirizes many ways people try to find meaning in celebrity culture, this song still reminds me that taking time away from everything can be beneficial to clearing my mind,

“Sprite” by COIN

If I could only pick one perfect spring song, I’d choose “Sprite” by COIN. There’s something about the production of this song that feels like spring, and Chase Lawrence’s airy vocals add to the song’s mellow vibe.

The lyrics, “I don’t know where to go / So I’m coming home / I’m coming home / I just wanna start again / Start again,” relay a desire to embrace new beginnings. If you want to return from spring break feeling refreshed, I’d definitely give this track a listen. I’ll be back with more music next week, but until then, don’t forget — I’m always here to listen.

