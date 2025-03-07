Sour truths, bitter lies: Review of Netflix’s ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’

Apple cider vinegar is one of those health trends influencers swear by. It’s supposed to clear your skin, help you lose weight and maybe even make you live forever.

But Netflix’s “Apple Cider Vinegar” has nothing to do with your kitchen’s favorite acidic potion. Instead, it’s a limited series about something far more toxic: a social media influencer who built her entire career on a lie.

From the moment Britney Spears’ “Toxic” plays in the first episode, it’s clear this show isn’t pulling any punches. By the time Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” closes out the finale, you’ll be questioning everything you’ve ever believed about the wellness industry.

A rotten core: the rise and fall of a wellness guru

Created by award-winning Australian writer and producer Samantha Strauss, “Apple Cider Vinegar” follows the rise and downfall of Belle Gibson, an Australian influencer who skyrocketed to fame by claiming she had cured her terminal brain cancer through alternative medicine.

Played by Kaitlyn Dever, Gibson builds an empire on the idea that mainstream medicine is a scam. Her wellness app, books and social media presence made her rich, but there was one problem: she never had cancer in the first place.

The real Belle Gibson joined Instagram in 2013 under the username “Healing Belle,” just as the platform was gaining popularity. That same year, she debuted a recipe app called “The Whole Pantry,” which became a top-rated Apple app and helped her gain credibility in the wellness space.

The series also introduces Milla Blake, who is inspired by a real-life wellness influencer Jessica Ainscough, played by Alycia Debnam-Carey. Unlike Gibson, Milla actually has cancer and truly believes alternative medicine will save her.

You also meet Lucy, played by Tilda Cobham-Hervey, a cancer patient who falls under Gibson’s spell. She believes in Gibson’s methods so much that she delays traditional treatment, putting her life at risk.

Lastly, the show features Chanelle, Milla’s best friend, played by Aisha Dee. Chanelle spends years supporting Gibson’s career, only to realize she sacrificed time with Milla — who ultimately does not survive her illness.

“Apple Cider Vinegar” is not just a story about one fraud. It’s a look at how these lies ripple outward, affecting real lives in devastating ways.

Brewed to perfection: a gripping, unsettling drama

The acting in “Apple Cider Vinegar” is nothing short of brilliant.

Dever’s performance as Gibson could have easily turned into a cartoonish villain portrayal, but she gives the character depth.

Gibson isn’t just evil for the sake of it — she is a master manipulator who believes in her own lies just enough to make them convincing. You don’t sympathize with her, but by the end of the series, you do understand how she managed to fool so many people.

Debham-Carey is equally fantastic as Milla Blake, playing the role with heartbreaking sincerity.

Milla truly believes she has found the secret to healing, and watching her put her faith in something that ultimately fails her is devastating. The show does a great job of contrasting her optimism with Gibson’s cold calculation.

The cinematography in “Apple Cider Vinegar” adds to the unsettling nature of the series.

The intense close-ups, the loud background music and the way the camera lingers just a little too long on Gibson’s forced smile all contribute to an unnerving sense of unease.

The show also makes great use of social media posts, video clips and real-world headlines, making it feel disturbingly real — like you’re watching an actual influencer’s life unfold in real-time.

Each episode begins with a character saying the phrase, “This is a true story based on a lie.” This statement immediately confronts the audience with the central theme: Belle Gibson lied.

Instead of gradually revealing this through the story, the show tells you upfront, forcing you to focus on how she lied rather than if she lied.

One of the most memorable moments in “Apple Cider Vinegar” is the dramatization of Gibson’s real-life 60 Minutes Australia interview with journalist Tara Brown in the final episode.

During the interview, Brown directly challenges Gibson’s claims, repeatedly pressing her to be honest. The show perfectly recreates the tension of this moment — from Gibson’s pink sweater to Brown’s exhausted sigh of “Belle” under her breath.

I think it’sone of the most iconic interviews in modern media history, and seeing it dramatized so accurately was both thrilling and infuriating.

As much as I loved the series, the timeline jumping made it difficult to follow at times. The show constantly flips between years, and because everything happens within a relatively short time span, it’s easy to get confused.

Another frustrating aspect — though intentionally so — was watching characters fall for Gibson’s lies.

I found myself wanting to reach through the screen and shake the characters, but that’s what makes the show so powerful — scammers don’t succeed because people are gullible. They succeed because they know how to make people want to believe.

Final verdict: a wellness warning shot

You should absolutely watch this!

“Apple Cider Vinegar” is one of the most compelling shows I have watched in a long time. It’s gripping, frustrating and deeply unsettling — in the best way possible.

However, be prepared for some secondhand rage. If you have ever rolled your eyes at an influencer selling detox teas or miracle supplements, this show will make your blood boil — but that’s exactly why it’s worth watching.

What “Apple Cider Vinegar” does so well is highlight the dangers of wellness misinformation. It’s easy to dismiss internet scams as harmless, but when influencers like Belle Gibson promote fake cures, people die.

The show doesn’t just tell Gibson’s story — it forces us to examine the culture that allowed her to thrive. Social media rewards confidence over accuracy. The louder and more dramatic the claims, the more attention an influencer gets.

Gibson wasn’t an expert — she was just a good storyteller, and in a world where people are desperate for hope, that was enough.

So, grab a cup of actual apple cider vinegar — or maybe something less acidic — and settle in. This series is a wild ride, and by the end, you might start questioning every health trend you have ever believed in.