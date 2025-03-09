Men’s basketball comeback effort stifled, postseason push falls short

The fourth-seeded Boston University men’s basketball team left it all on the floor, but eventually fell short of a comeback against fifth-seeded Navy in the 2025 Patriot League Quarterfinals.

These two teams split the regular season series — the home team winning in each matchup.

Friday night, BU (16-16, 10-8 Patriot League) snapped its historic 11-game home winning streak dating back to early December with the 86-78 defeat to Navy (14-18, 10-8 PL).

“I got to take responsibility for my team not competing to the level they’re capable of,” head coach Joe Jones said.

An undermanned Terrier squad went into this game, facing issues with long-term injuries and recent knocks.

Navy forward Donovan Draper supplied the early offense for the Midshipmen, scoring seven out of their first nine points. From there, Navy jumped out to a 15-4 lead, but the Terriers came right back at their opponents with a 8-0 run after a timeout.

The Midshipmen’s physicality on defense set them apart in the first half, causing turnovers, but also creating self-inflicted foul trouble.

Right before the half ended, graduate student guard Miles Brewster came up with what may have been the play of the game.

Chewing up some time on the last possession, he sized up his defender and drove to his left. He then stepped back for a deep three. As the buzzer sounded, Case was sent into a frenzy when the ball fell through the net.

However, Navy still went into the locker room as the happier side, holding a 32-26 lead.

“We looked intimidated early and played on our heels, and that gave them confidence,” Jones said.

The second half had a different narrative. The two offenses came alive, combining for 106 points through the last 20 minutes.

Navy always seemed to have an answer any time the Terriers would get within two possessions, though.

Much of that was at the hands of the Patriot League’s most prolific scorer, guard Austin Benigni. While BU contained him to just six points in the first half, the junior had his way on the other side of the break.

His craftiness around the rim and speed were on full display, both of which led to 16 free throw attempts in the second half alone. Benigni finished the game with 30 points.

“Benigni was a handful,” Jones said. “He’s tough, he’s really good, and he’s hard to guard.”

Much like the first frame, turnovers really hurt the Terriers’ comeback efforts. Navy got nearly a third of their total tally following mistakes from BU, while only giving up eight of those points themselves.

“They were denying passes and pressuring us,” Brewster said. “I think we all were a little fragile.”

After five years of wearing scarlet and white, Brewster played his last game at Case Gymnasium. The team captain led the charge for one final time yesterday, finishing with a team-high 19 points with 54% shooting.

In a game that had all the emotions, Brewster tried his best to express what he felt while fighting back tears.

“It’s really sad, but I am grateful, to say the least,” he said.

Brewster’s leadership became the backbone of this team throughout his career, especially in the later stages.

Known for his relentless work ethic and ability to inspire his teammates, he leaves Boston University with a lasting impression on everyone he’s interacted with.

“What an unbelievable person to have leading your team,” Jones said about Brewster. “He gave me a chance to coach our team hard, he gave me a chance to hold guys accountable. He’s left a lasting impact on our program.”