BU under investigation by US Education Department for antisemitic discrimination

Boston University is one of 60 universities under investigation by the United States Department of Education for Title VI violations “relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination,” according to a March 10 press release from the DOE Office for Civil Rights.

OCR announced it sent a letter to BU and 59 other universities warning of “potential enforcement actions” if the universities fail to uphold Title VI commitments to safeguard Jewish students on campus.

The press release said letters were sent to universities currently under scrutiny for violating Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or origin.

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley declined to comment.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in the press release the DOE is “deeply disappointed” Jewish college students “continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year,” and that U.S. taxpayers’ support of universities is a “privilege.”

Other Massachusetts higher education institutions under investigation include Emerson College, Harvard University, Tufts University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Wellesley College.